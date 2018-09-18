Every fall, I look for that hero boot that'll carry me through all of my seasonal quandaries. One that is neutral enough to go with everything, special enough to wear out at night, and comfortable enough to keep me on my feet all day without having to sacrifice style.

Until this season, I had never quite found it — leaving me with an abundance of boots in different styles each suited to its own individual occasion and outfit. My tiny, New York City apartment couldn't handle another season of being buried in my indecisiveness, so I made it my mission to find that elusive one boot that would satisfy all of my needs.

At last, I finally found it in a snakeskin bootie by Free People. When you get over the idea that neutral has to be beige or black, the possibilities are pretty endless. Snakeskin is a print that goes with everything and also does the trick when you need to dress up an outfit. These booties, in particular, have the perfect mid-size heel, too. So whether you're dressing for a long day of travel, a weekend stroll, or a night out on the town, these boots will have you covered.

How to Style Them for Travel

Away suitcase, awaytravel.com, $245

WE/ME hoodie, net-a-porter.com, $95

Adidas track pants, net-a-porter.com, $70

Linda Farrow sunglasses, net-a-porter.com, $530

Free People boots, zappos.com, $168

WE/ME top, net-a-porter.com, $75

How to Style Them for Day

Everlane jeans, everlane.com, $78

Aritzia sweater, aritzia.com, $88

Imago-A bag, imago-a.com, $295

Beck Jewels earrings, beckjewels.com, $220

Free People boots, zappos.com, $168

Margherita hair comb, margherita.store, $13

How to Style Them for Night

