This Travel Jewelry Organizer Doubles as a Purse — and It's Oprah-approved
After a long day of traveling to your destination, you're eager to put yourself together and start enjoying your trip. But one of the most frustrating sights to see when you open your suitcase and start getting dressed? Tangled jewelry. It ranks among the top traveling pet peeves, in our opinion — and it can ruin your pieces in the long run, too. To avoid dealing with tangled necklaces and a mess of earrings on your vacation, a convenient travel jewelry organizer is key.
Luckily for us, Oprah just pointed us in the direction of the travel jewelry organizer we've been looking for — and it's available on Amazon. Earlier this week, Oprah announced her list of Favorite Things for 2021, and it's chock-full of fashion, beauty, home, and kitchen items we're tempted to add to our carts. But the best-seller of the list under $100 is the travel jewelry organizer up for discussion today.
The PurseN Ultra Jewelry Organizer is about to make packing your accessories so much smoother. With 10 clear, removable pouches, you can separate all of your necklaces while still seeing them easily in the bag. Two interior velvet pockets will protect earrings and rings — and you can still utilize plenty of space outside of the pouches for bulkier bracelets. Jumbled mess of silver and gold chains: avoided.
Plus, the bag's drawstring straps easily convert this travel jewelry organizer into a small, faux leather purse. We know how fitting everything you need for a trip into a carry-on suitcase is a tricky task, so kill two birds with one stone by using this jewelry organizer as your evening bag during your getaway. Oprah pointed out that this multi-tasking item would make a great gift for your stylish, travel-obsessed friend this holiday season. "This hold-all is like giving two gifts in one," she said.
Choose between classic silver or a striking emerald green color in this travel jewelry organizer — or opt for one of seven other jewel tones that will be available on November 18. Say hello to your newest travel essential.