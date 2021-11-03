This Travel Jewelry Organizer Doubles as a Purse — and It's Oprah-approved

After a long day of traveling to your destination, you're eager to put yourself together and start enjoying your trip. But one of the most frustrating sights to see when you open your suitcase and start getting dressed? Tangled jewelry. It ranks among the top traveling pet peeves, in our opinion — and it can ruin your pieces in the long run, too. To avoid dealing with tangled necklaces and a mess of earrings on your vacation, a convenient travel jewelry organizer is key.