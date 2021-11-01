Oprah Loves This Packable Puffer Vest With a Hood — and It's $30 on Amazon
Whether it's a cozy sweater vest or a drifit pick for exercising, you can't go wrong with a versatile vest these days. And especially for late fall and early winter, finding a functional layering piece is key for outdoor activities. But when you're packing for trips during the chilly months, you can't afford to stuff your suitcase with bulky jackets and thick wool coats, and finding lightweight outerwear that still keeps you warm is a tricky balance to achieve.
Luckily, Oprah called our attention to a vest that gets the job done by including it in her highly-anticipated list of favorite things on Amazon. The Oprah's Favorite Things list was released today, and it's chock-full of items like teddy coats, boots, scarves, and loungewear we're eagerly adding to our carts in preparation for cold months — and high on that list is the 32 Degrees Water-repellent Puffer Vest.
At just $30, you might want to snag a few colors of this puffer vest; choose between eight shades ranging from classics like black, white, and gray to eye-catching options like pumpkin spice and faded plum. Unlike many bulky winter vests, this one features a form-fitting, flattering silhouette, so you can look good on the go. Layer it over a sweatshirt or long-sleeve T-shirt and opt for zipping on the detachable hood on particularly cold or rainy winter days.
The vest is completely machine washable with a shell made of super-smooth nylon and an inner lining composed of 100 percent polyester for warmth. Convenient pockets keep your hands toasty, and they zip shut, so you can go purse-free and store your keys and phone inside while running errands. Best of all, this Oprah-approved vest packs up into a small pouch, so you can easily bring it on trips without using up too much valuable space in your suitcase.
Below, shop the 32 Degrees Water-repellent Packable Puffer Vest in three more versatile colors.