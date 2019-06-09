Packing the right clothing can make or break a trip. When you are exploring a new locale, the last thing you want to do is waste time constantly adjusting your outfit. While there's a plethora of super soft and ultra-cozy tops to choose from, finding a pair of pants that don't feel constricting or uncomfortable while traveling is usually trickier to find. So when customers do find the perfect pair of comfy pants, they let the world know.

In fact, Nordstrom shoppers in particular have been extremely vocal about which cozy bottoms are as comfortable as they are stylish. Considering the beloved retailer has thousands of leggings and pants available to choose from, that feedback is extremely helpful. Instead of having you sift through them all, we did the hard work for you and tracked down the most beloved comfy bottoms on Nordstrom's website.

These top-rated pieces not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming number of glowing five-star reviews between them. Whether you're looking for a soft pair of leggings to rock on the plane or a comfortable pair of sleek trousers to wear on business trips, there's a perfect pair of pants for everyone on this list. The best part? Along with being super cozy, these bottoms are incredibly versatile and will easily mix and match with just about everything else in your suitcase.

From stylish jeans to cozy leggings and work-appropriate trousers, keep reading to see which pants Nordstrom customers say are both flattering and comfortable.

Most Comfortable Leggings: Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

With an impressive 4.5-star rating and more than 5,900 reviews, these Zella leggings are a Nordstrom favorite — and it's easy to see why. Along with their moisture-wicking fabric that helps keep you dry and cool, the sculpting leggings feature a no-slip waistband so you don't have to worry about constantly adjusting them. The cute and comfy leggings range in size from XXS to 3X and come in four different colors.

Most Comfortable Work Pants: NYDJ Stretch Knit Trousers

NYDJ Stretch Knit Trousers Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

In need of a sleek yet comfy pair of trousers for work trips? Check out these pants by NYDJ. They are made from a stretchy-knit fabric that moves with you and boast a flattering straight-leg silhouette that looks good on just about every shape and size. "These are great slacks for business and casual wear. They are the most comfortable slacks I own and they fit well in all the right places. If in doubt, try them. You won't be sorry," wrote one customer.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $91

Most Comfortable Joggers: Caslon Linen Jogger Pants

Caslon Linen Jogger Pants Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These linen pants by Caslon are just as comfortable as your favorite sweatpants but are sleek enough to wear pretty much anywhere. The light and airy linen fabric will keep you cool and comfy on both long flights and sightseeing trips, while the roomy pockets are big enough to hold all your travel essentials. One of the many five-star reviews raved, "These are my new favorite pants. They're soft and comfortable. Very versatile. Great to throw on and I can even dress them up a bit. They're perfect for a hot day because they're light and airy."

Most Comfortable Dressy Legging: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Love the feel of leggings, but prefer a more fashion-forward look? Consider these faux leather leggings from Spanx. The edgy bottoms can easily be dressed up or down and are a useful piece to pack on every kind of trip. Along with being super stretchy and comfy, the leggings also feature a subtle control top for a smoothing effect. More than 2,300 Nordstrom shoppers have given the bottoms their seal of approval. "I feel so cool when I wear these. The look of leather but with all the comfort and freedom of movement of yoga leggings. These can be easily dressed up with heels and a sparkly top or dressed down with an oversized sweater/sweatshirt and cute sneakers," one fan wrote.

Most Comfortable Pants With UPF: Patagonia Quandary Pants

Patagonia Quandary Pants Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Heading on a hiking trip or planning on spending a lot of time outdoors? Be sure to invest in a high-quality pair of pants that provides sun protection, like these from Patagonia. Along with 40+ UPF protection, the durable travel pants are also water-repellent and super lightweight. What's more, the cute trousers feature side-snap tabs that allow you to roll up the hems and turn them into capris. One customer called them "the perfect pant" before adding, "These pants are amazing! Fits true to size and the material is lightweight, perfect for summer. We like to be cool and comfortable, which these are. Also, they wash beautifully! Great to travel with!"

Most Comfortable Palazzo Pants: Billabong Adventure Spirit Print Wrap Front Pants

Billabong Adventure Spirit Print Wrap Front Pants Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you prefer the look and feel of flowy pants, consider this adorable pair by Billabong. The nautical striped trousers are made from a crinkled crepe fabric that is soft and cozy. What's more, they boast a drawstring waist so you can find your perfect fit, and feature side-slits to increase ventilation and keep you cool. "Love these pants! They are so comfy and they actually give me more of a shape," said one customer.

Most Comfortable Jeans: NYDJ Barbara High Waist Stretch Bootcut Jeans

NYDJ Barbara High Waist Stretch Bootcut Jeans Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Still searching for a super comfortable and flattering pair of jeans? Nordstrom customers think they've found the perfect pair in these NYDJ jeans. Besides boasting a figure-flattering bootcut silhouette, the comfy denim bottoms also feature the brand's signature lift-tuck technology that helps smooth out the stomach area and lift your backside. One five-star review said, "I wore these jeans almost every day during a trip to Virginia. [During the] flight, kids, tours etc...they kept their shape and were so comfortable!"

Most Comfortable Reversible Leggings: Sweaty Betty Reversible Yoga Leggings

Sweaty Betty Reversible Yoga Leggings Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This pair of Sweaty Betty leggings is definitely the best bang for your buck. Not only are they incredibly stretchy and comfortable, but they are also reversible — meaning you get two pairs of cute and cozy leggings for the price of one. "Warning do not try these leggings on unless you are prepared to buy them. I literally felt like I was wearing clouds on my legs. Super soft, and so comfortable I felt like I never wanted to take them off," raved one reviewer.

Most Comfortable Cropped Trousers: Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Slim Ankle Pants

Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Slim Ankle Pants Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Almost 300 customers are obsessed with these cropped trousers by Eileen Fisher, thanks to their flattering fit and stylish, comfortable design. The pull-on pants may be as comfortable as your favorite pair of yoga pants, but they are still sleek enough to keep you looking polished and professional at the office. One customer called them "my favorite pants" before adding, "I have three pairs of these because they are comfortable, look polished, and the fabric is amazing. They are great for work, travel, and doing errands."

Most Comfortable Plus-Size Leggings: Eileen Fisher Ankle Leggings

Eileen Fisher Ankle Leggings Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

In the market for a pair of sleek and comfy plus-size leggings? Nordstrom customers recommend this cozy pair by Eileen Fisher. They are made from a thick, stretchy knit so you won't ever have to worry about them becoming see-through as you move. The comfy bottoms come in a classic black color that will go with everything in your closet and range in size from 1X to 3X. "These are my all time favorite leggings. I own three pairs, and am ordering a fourth," said one customer. "They are pricey for a pair of leggings but they have more than earned their keep in my closet. I live in them. I wear them almost daily, to work, around the house. I've even slept in them."

Most Comfortable Cargo Pants: Sanctuary Terrain Crop Cargo Pants

Sanctuary Terrain Crop Cargo Pants Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cargo pants are trending again, thanks to their cozy feel and functional utilitarian design. Nordstrom customers love this pair by Sanctuary because the slouchy trousers are super comfortable, lightweight, and easy to pack. Plus, the spacious flap pockets will keep your travel essentials safe and secure. "I live in these pants. If I didn't have to wash them I would be in them 24/7. They are just so comfortable. And I'm constantly getting compliments on them. They are that rare breed that are as easy as PJs to wear but look stylish and cool," said one five-star reviewer.

Most Comfortable Pleated Trousers: Leith Pleat Front Trousers

Leith Pleat Front Trousers Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Over 400 Nordstrom customers have given these cute pleated trousers by Leith their seal of approval because of their versatility and fashion-forward design. Not only will the adorable pants look great with sneakers and a casual tee, but they are also polished enough to wear to work when paired with pumps and a nice blouse. The cute pull-on trousers come in both black and tan, and range in size from XXS to XL. One customer said, "They are cozy, comfy and easy to transition from weekend wear to business casual."

Most Comfortable Leggings for Petites: Two by Vince Camuto Seamed Back Leggings

Two by Vince Camuto Seamed Back Leggings Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom