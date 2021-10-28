These French Terry Sweats Are the Height of Travel Outfit Luxury
Traveling during the holidays can be stressful for a lot of reasons, but figuring out what to wear on long flights and for endless car rides shouldn't be one of them. Of course, striking a balance between comfortable and presentable while traveling can be tough: Sweats are great, but you don't always want to look like you just rolled out of bed. Then again, jeans can be a bit too restrictive, and dressing up more than that feels excessive.
For those attempting to look put-together but feel as comfortable as humanly possible, M.M. LaFleur's Terry collection is where it's at. The collection has seven different pieces to choose from, all of which can be mixed and matched. What's more: There's a Mix-and-Match Terry bundle, which means that when you buy two pieces from the collection, you save 10 percent, and when you buy three or more pieces, you save 15 percent on all of it — just use codes TERRIFIC10 and TERRIFIC15, respectively.
To fully understand what makes M.M. LaFleur's Terry collection so versatile, you have to understand the fabric itself. It's a luxurious, smooth French terry with just the right weight and drape, and M.M. LaFleur knew exactly where to add details. As they write on the site, "A strategically placed seam here, a bit of elegant ribbing there — these things make a difference."
If you're looking for a holiday travel outfit that's as comfortable as it is polished, comes in a variety of silhouettes and options, and is impossibly easy to pack, look no further. The Ellie pullover, for example, is a light pullover that serves as the perfect travel layer, and it comes in black, olive, cream, and an autumnal brown. Bundle it with the Shae hoodie and Joni jogger in the same color for a monochromatic look, or truly mix and match to get the most variety possible.
To buy: mmlafleur.com, $86 when you buy 2 pieces with code TERRIFIC10, $81 when you buy 3 or more pieces with code TERRIFIC15 (originally $95)
If you're sticking around home for the holidays and have no need for a travel outfit, know this: The French Terry collection was quite literally made for lounging around at home in, but it's so nice, you won't have to change when it's time to sign on to a Zoom call or step outside for some fresh air. Whether you're traveling far and wide or just soaking in as much relaxation as possible, M.M. LaFleur's French Terry collection will make you feel like the coziest, best-dressed person in the room.
