Elvis, James Dean, and Nick Jonas Have All Worn This Classic Men's Bomber Jacket
Every guy needs a timeless statement piece in their closet, and if you're smart, it's the same bomber that James Dean, Elvis Presley, Nick Jonas, and Bradley Cooper — among others — have been spotted in.
The G9 Baracuta Harrington Jacket is more than just a simple jacket, it's a lifestyle. It's the sort of jacket that you can dress up or dress down and still feel like a badass either way. It's perfect for a cool day on a yacht, flying in an airplane, or just taking a relaxing stroll down Paris' Rue Chanoinesse. Or, if you're a Jonas Brother, wear it while you give your wife a Maybach.
The jacket features Baracuta's classic Fraser Tartan inner lining, a distinct feature that's breathable and stylish. The wide pocket flaps are a simple statement and the double button collar feels smart and edgy at the same time. Made in England, the jacket also features a handy inner pocket to easily store your phone or wallet.
It's that time of year where dressing can be tricky, but take the celebs' advice and pick up the Baracuta G9 before your next trip. I mean, if it's good enough for Elvis it's definitely good enough for you.
To buy: amazon.com, $390