Elvis, James Dean, and Nick Jonas Have All Worn This Classic Men's Bomber Jacket

Every guy needs a timeless statement piece in their closet, and if you're smart, it's the same bomber that James Dean, Elvis Presley, Nick Jonas, and Bradley Cooper — among others — have been spotted in.

The G9 Baracuta Harrington Jacket is more than just a simple jacket, it's a lifestyle. It's the sort of jacket that you can dress up or dress down and still feel like a badass either way. It's perfect for a cool day on a yacht, flying in an airplane, or just taking a relaxing stroll down Paris' Rue Chanoinesse. Or, if you're a Jonas Brother, wear it while you give your wife a Maybach.

The jacket features Baracuta's classic Fraser Tartan inner lining, a distinct feature that's breathable and stylish. The wide pocket flaps are a simple statement and the double button collar feels smart and edgy at the same time. Made in England, the jacket also features a handy inner pocket to easily store your phone or wallet.

Luxury Travel Accessories Worth the Money "Worn by celebrities, from James Dean to Nick Jonas, the Baracuta G9 Harrington jacket is the luxe piece of outerwear to bring on the plane. I particularly love the classic black version. Most importantly, it’s comfortable, which is what you want when you’re 30,000 feet in the air." — Tanner Saunders, Associate Digital Editor To buy: amazon.com, $323 | Credit: Courtesy of Amazon