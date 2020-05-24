He made them himself, obviously.

Manolo Blahnik Gives Us a Peek Inside His Quarantine — and Reveals the Comfy Shoes Helping Him Through

For shoe icon Manolo Blahnik, time in quarantine has been peaceful yet productive. Self-isolating in Bath, England, the famed designer has been using his time to work, enjoy his favorite classic movies, and — like many of us — develop some new cooking skills.

Travel + Leisure recently got to ask Blahnik some questions about how he's been spending his time — and, naturally, we needed his expert thoughts on footwear.

T+L: Have you established a quarantine routine? If so, what is it?

Manolo Blahnik: "I have been indoors two months now, nearly three months. I haven’t been out other than my garden. I have been working non-stop – sketching all the time."

Manolo Blahnik's sketch of the view outside his window in Bath, England. Manolo Blahnik's sketch of the view outside his window in Bath, England. | Credit: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik

Have you picked up any new hobbies or revisited a fun pastime since you have more time for now?

"Although I hate cooking, I have learned to make two or three dishes during lockdown. I have been cooking Spanish omelets, lentil soup, steamed vegetables – trying to be healthy and not eat too much salt."

What has been your favorite meal and cocktail that you’ve made while you’ve been isolating?

"Probably the Spanish omelet, it reminds me of home. Cocktails? Sadly I don’t drink cocktails anymore, but my favorites used to be a Banana Daiquiri and a Black Forrest."

What types of movies or shows are you enjoying? Do you have a favorite that you would recommend?

"1920s, 1930s, and 1940s old movies; I am obsessed, and Marion Davies is one of my favorite movie stars of all time! As for shows, I watched The English Game on Netflix, featuring Edward Holcroft, who is simply marvelous."

Is there any destination around the world that you’re missing right now? Or somewhere you wish you could be?

"At home in the Canary Islands, I miss my dogs very much."

Where would you like to travel next when we’re allowed to?

"I hate airports, [so] the first thing I would like to do when I can, is go to the movies. But I have been dreaming of the Mediterranean."

Do you have a favorite pair of shoes while you’re self-isolating or wearing to take walks in at this time?

"I do have a pair of moccasins I made 45 years ago – they are like sculptures on my feet. They are so comfortable!"

What are your tips to curate the perfect shoe collection?

"Make sure you have a good pair of flats, a pair of mules, and of course a pair of heels."

If someone could have only one pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes, which pair would you pick?

"Very nude sandals, that are weightless, light as a feather, and a not exaggerated heel – a 70mm, not too high!"

When it comes to packing shoes for a trip, do you have any advice or tips you could share?

"Pack light, one or two pairs maximum."