Lululemon's New 4-in-1 Coat Transforms Into a Travel Pouch

Finding a coat that will satisfy even just some of the versatility that winter conditions call for is already difficult. Finding one that will take you from fall, through winter, and into spring year after year regardless of where you're traveling, what you're wearing, or how you're feeling is next to impossible. Enter the Inner Expanse Infinity Coat (the name of which is barely hyperbolic).

This Lululemon x Roksanda creation is a true marriage of functionality and fashion. Even the two colorways it's available in strike a balance: you have the choice between the subdued and detail-focused black and navy and the bright honeycomb and candy pink – a juicy color combination expectant of Roksanda.

The succulent coloring and expert draping of designer Roksanda Ilinčić's pieces knit with Lululemon's mastery of moisture-repellant material beautifully. The textures of the water-resistant puffer and the organic cotton overlaying and detachable trench (also water-resistant) make this coat ready for whatever your next city commute or Alaskan dog-sled adventure might entail.

The coat and all its parts are even packable, reducing to a fraction of its unfolded size to fit in a small, ventilated pouch with a handle.

Even the backless, detachable trench is a statement piece on its own. We love that it offers warmth and ventilation as needed as well as the ability to show off our outfits underneath.

The Inner Expanse Infinity Coat has a surplus of secure pockets, both inside and outside the coat. It even has a small pocket with an easy-lift tab for your lipstick or lip balm –– a detail that harmonizes with your decision to wear the coat to work or to the Alps.

Every detail on the coat, from its sleeve-securing thumb holes to its light-reflective cords, is intentional and will serve your every winter need.

The Infinity Coat is part of a larger, limited collection, marking Lululemon's first high-fashion partnership. The collaboration is as much a reflection of Roksanda's attention to femininity as it is Lululemon's prioritization of movement. The collection features everything from the statement Face Forward Duffel to the Break New Ground Onesie and even the athletic Face Forward Skirt.

