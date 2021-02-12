A Whimsical Louis Vuitton Pop-up Is Bringing Virgil Abloh’s Visions to Rodeo Drive

Louis Vuitton is once again bringing a bright and vibrant pop-up experience to Beverly Hills.

On Feb. 5, the famed fashion brand unveiled its newest pop-up on Rodeo Drive in celebration of its Spring-Summer 2021 Men's collection. The residency experience, the brand explained, showcases the collection "within the lively universe of The Adventures of Zoooom with friends, a fantastical crew of characters conceptualized by Louis Vuitton Men's Artistic Director Virgil Abloh, on a raucous international journey representing the fundamental belief in inclusivity at the core of the House's approach to Menswear."

The collection itself, the brand explained in a statement, was created around four different methods of upcycling: "new looks made from recycled material, looks repeated from the Fall-Winter 2020 collection, looks freely created by the studio during the lockdown using recycled material, and new looks created from existing ideas."

The over-the-top cartoon characters that make this pop-up so exciting first appeared during the Louis Vuitton show at the 2020 Digital Fashion Week in Paris. That show concluded with the characters packing their Louis Vuitton trunks and climbing aboard shipping containers headed East via the Seine (which you can see more of in the viral video above). The characters were then reborn in Shanghai and Tokyo as gigantic balloons. Next, Zoooom with friends made it to Miami during Design Miami, before jetting off again for their new home in Beverly Hills.

The residency is now open to the public. Guests can come peek at the bespoke menswear housed inside the 1,600-square-foot bright red shipping containers in front of the store. The Louis Vuitton Men's Temporary Residency will also feature custom AR experiences on the exterior of the building. Guests can scan the QR codes affixed to the façade to activate Snapchat filters and create their own content to share with their friends and followers.