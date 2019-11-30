"Louis Vuitton is now synonymous with travel and luxury — it has one of the most recognizable logos in the world. But people expect to see it on your wallet or handbag, not on your feet on a stylish pair of shoes," Jacqueline Gifford, Travel + Leisure's editor-in-chief, muses about one of her favorite pairs of flats to travel in: the Cherie Slingback Ballet Flat.

While we at T+L love comfy leggings and sweaters as much as the next frequent traveler, we also admire combining the cozy with the chic. We might even argue that feeling good about how you look lends to the recovery process after a long-haul flight. Gifford is "obsessed with these demure slingbacks because they incorporate the iconic brand imagery in a subtle way."

louie-vuitton-flats-lead-LOUISV1119 Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Having a pair of flats that will add something unexpected to the outfits you've packed for your trip and replace the heels you might otherwise have deemed the only footwear nice enough for a specific event is also indispensable. The Cherie flats balance easily between casual and cocktail, making your transitions seamless and ensuring you never miss a moment because you had to run back to the hotel to change.

When you're on the go as often as a travel editor is, you need to be ready to head from the airport into a meeting at a moment's notice. For this reason, a chic pair of flats that won't go out of style is always worth investing in.