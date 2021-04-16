Louis Vuitton Created a $39,000 Bag That Looks Like an Airplane

Louis Vuitton has long been synonymous with luxury travel thanks to its trunks, bags, and carry-ons that have been by the side of the rich and famous on their private jets for decades. And now, Virgil Abloh, the brand's men's creative director, is taking that travel-meets-luxury pairing to new heights with the airplane bag.

In January, Abloh unveiled the design of a new bag shaped like an airplane, outstretched wings and all. That bag is finally hitting shelves and going viral thanks not only to its design, but also its $39,000 price tag.

As many on social media pointed out, at that price, you could choose to purchase an actual Cessna plane (in fact, you'd still have money left over), but why would you when you could own a Louis Vuitton bag made with supple leather, its signature hardware, and some hidden metal banding to keep the wings aloft? And, while this bag is most certainly for show, it does still have some function, as it comes with a zipper opening so the wearer can store a few goodies in the cockpit.

Louis Vuitton Airplane Keepall bag Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Yes, this bag is most certainly whimsical and fun, however, the overall message behind Abloh's fall/winter collection has a much deeper meaning for menswear.

As GQ explained, the collection is meant to explore male archetypes and redefining the "male" uniform with his own take on suits, military jackets, and even cowboy hats. Beyond the airplane, the collection also includes lime green moto suits, purple silk pajamas, and even a reusable Louis Vuitton coffee cup. And, of course, there are plenty of airplanes throughout as well, from the bag to buttons, earrings, and more, because men like to look travel chic, too.

"Our collective view of those characters is still connected to archaic attributes of race, gender and sexuality," the notes accompanying the collection read. "Until we alter [our view of] normal, normality remains a privilege afforded to the few."