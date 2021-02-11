Snag Kate Middleton’s Exact Superga Sneakers at Up to 55% Off During This Secret Amazon Sale

They’re royals-approved and affordable.
By Zarah Kavarana
February 11, 2021
It's no secret that Kate Middleton often channels the late Lady Di through her classic clothing choices, but when one of their mutually-loved items happens to be deeply discounted during a hidden Amazon sale, don't count on us to keep the news hush-hush for very long. The Duchess of Cambridge can't seem to stop wearing these supremely comfy Superga Cotu sneakers, and long before she ever publicly sported a pair, Diana donned them in her own unique way. Now, you can call these kicks your own with a savings of up to 55 percent off the already affordable royals-approved style.

The sale extends to two popular colors, Kate's go-to white and a neutral grey sage shade, and the price varies by size. Originally priced at $65, you can snag certain size/color combos for just $30, with some even offering an additional coupon savings of up to $13 off at checkout.

Royals aside, the long-loved lace-up sneaker has racked up plenty of popularity among Amazon shoppers with more than 1,600 five-star ratings. Some reviewers say they were persuaded into purchasing a pair after hearing Kate Middleton is a fan, but were pleasantly surprised by their look, fit, and feel upon wearing them. Customers also confirm that these Superga sneakers are comfortable enough for a full day on your feet, making them ideal for travel, and even wide-footed shoppers praise them for their perfect fit. 

"I have been wanting these shoes for the longest time, then Duchess Kate wore them, and forget it," wrote one royals-obsessed reviewer. "When my trip to Boston came about, I cracked and bought them. I walked the entire — yes, the entire — Freedom Trail and oh my goodness, so comfortable! [I went] from downtown Boston to the beach in Revere without any discomfort."

"I have somewhat wide feet and these were perfect," wrote another traveling reviewer who wore them on a day trip to Chicago. "We took a walking tour of the loop and then walked around some more afterwards, and my feet did not hurt and I didn't get any blisters (miracle!)."Superga's Cotu canvas sneakers may be a timeless staple in both royals' casual wardrobes, but this deep discount is unfortunately only available for a limited time.

Purchase your pair while the shoes are still on sale at Amazon with select styles available for just $30.

