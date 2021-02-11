Snag Kate Middleton’s Exact Superga Sneakers at Up to 55% Off During This Secret Amazon Sale

It's no secret that Kate Middleton often channels the late Lady Di through her classic clothing choices, but when one of their mutually-loved items happens to be deeply discounted during a hidden Amazon sale, don't count on us to keep the news hush-hush for very long. The Duchess of Cambridge can't seem to stop wearing these supremely comfy Superga Cotu sneakers, and long before she ever publicly sported a pair, Diana donned them in her own unique way. Now, you can call these kicks your own with a savings of up to 55 percent off the already affordable royals-approved style.