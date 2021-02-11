Snag Kate Middleton’s Exact Superga Sneakers at Up to 55% Off During This Secret Amazon Sale

It's no secret that Kate Middleton often channels the late Lady Di through her classic clothing choices, but when one of their mutually-loved items happens to be deeply discounted during a hidden Amazon sale, don't count on us to keep the news hush-hush for very long. The Duchess of Cambridge can't seem to stop wearing these supremely comfy Superga Cotu sneakers, and long before she ever publicly sported a pair, Diana donned them in her own unique way. Now, you can call these kicks your own with a savings of up to 55 percent off the already affordable royals-approved style.
The sale extends to two popular colors, Kate's go-to white and a neutral grey sage shade, and the price varies by size. Originally priced at $65, you can snag certain size/color combos for just $30, with some even offering an additional coupon savings of up to $13 off at checkout.
To buy: amazon.com, from $39 (originally $65) with coupon
Royals aside, the long-loved lace-up sneaker has racked up plenty of popularity among Amazon shoppers with more than 1,600 five-star ratings. Some reviewers say they were persuaded into purchasing a pair after hearing Kate Middleton is a fan, but were pleasantly surprised by their look, fit, and feel upon wearing them. Customers also confirm that these Superga sneakers are comfortable enough for a full day on your feet, making them ideal for travel, and even wide-footed shoppers praise them for their perfect fit.
"I have been wanting these shoes for the longest time, then Duchess Kate wore them, and forget it," wrote one royals-obsessed reviewer. "When my trip to Boston came about, I cracked and bought them. I walked the entire — yes, the entire — Freedom Trail and oh my goodness, so comfortable! [I went] from downtown Boston to the beach in Revere without any discomfort."
"I have somewhat wide feet and these were perfect," wrote another traveling reviewer who wore them on a day trip to Chicago. "We took a walking tour of the loop and then walked around some more afterwards, and my feet did not hurt and I didn't get any blisters (miracle!)."Superga's Cotu canvas sneakers may be a timeless staple in both royals' casual wardrobes, but this deep discount is unfortunately only available for a limited time.
Purchase your pair while the shoes are still on sale at Amazon with select styles available for just $30.
