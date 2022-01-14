This Elevated Loungewear Brand Is a Celeb-loved Travel Style Staple

If you've been on the hunt for a cool matching set made of high-quality fabric in appealing colors, Les Tien is the answer to your pandemic wardrobe prayers. And while these separates may not look like anything special, they're actually quite extraordinary once you pull them on. Made of 100 percent cotton vintage textured heavyweight fleece, each piece is brushed, laundered, preshrunk, and garment dyed for an unmistakable elevated look that's worth every penny. A rep for the brand tells Travel + Leisure that each garment was designed to drape perfectly on any body type in order to capture the brand's understated aesthetic, and we'd say they nailed it.