This Elevated Loungewear Brand Is a Celeb-loved Travel Style Staple
Not all loungewear is created equal. At least, not according to stylish celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber, and Megan Fox (to name a few) who have all been spotted wearing Les Tien sweats to keep cozy and casual while on the go. If the Los Angeles-based clothing brand isn't ringing a bell right away, we have a feeling that will change soon given the explosive momentum it's received in recent months.
Offering a range of perfectly chic hoodies, sweatpants, pullovers, and more, Les Tien is quietly convincing fashion lovers everywhere to embrace slouchy sweats and oversized hoodies like no other — and we can see why. These comfy pieces are sumptuous, stylish, and selling out quickly, so we'd highly recommend an online shopping spree sooner rather than later. After all, there's never been a better time to stock up on airport travel outfits for future getaways.
If you've been on the hunt for a cool matching set made of high-quality fabric in appealing colors, Les Tien is the answer to your pandemic wardrobe prayers. And while these separates may not look like anything special, they're actually quite extraordinary once you pull them on. Made of 100 percent cotton vintage textured heavyweight fleece, each piece is brushed, laundered, preshrunk, and garment dyed for an unmistakable elevated look that's worth every penny. A rep for the brand tells Travel + Leisure that each garment was designed to drape perfectly on any body type in order to capture the brand's understated aesthetic, and we'd say they nailed it.
We first caught wind of the brand when J.Lo posted a photo of herself looking as fierce as ever in Les Tien sweats (paired with a designer bucket hat and her iconic gold hoop earrings, natch) while aboard a private plane over a year ago, and we've been quietly observing the star stepping out in different styles and colors ever since. The multi hyphenate also owns this hooded sweatshirt and the classic sweatpants in emerald green, further proof that these relaxed pieces are pretty special.
Other standouts from the collection include the tie-dyed tops, which have been seen on Kendall Jenner and Megan Fox, and the heavyweight classic sweatpants, the cozy, cool girl bottoms that no one can get enough of.
Shop Les Tien separates below and stock up on everything while there's still inventory to go around.
To buy: lestien.com, $255
