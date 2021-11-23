Everything at Jenni Kayne Is 25% Off Right Now — Here Are the Best Deals
The holidays are here, which means we could all use a little bit of luxury right about now. Luckily, Jenni Kayne, the quintessential Californian lifestyle brand, quietly kicked off its Black Friday sale a few days early, which means you can score 25 percent off sitewide through November 29 with code BF25. If you shop on Cyber Monday, November 29, you'll also receive a free candle with every purchase of $300 or more with code CM25. One glance at their current inventory makes it clear that acting fast will serve you well, so consider this your sign to start shopping.
Jenni Kayne started her eponymous brand nearly 20 years ago (when she was just 19) as a Los Angeles-based fashion label, and it's since grown to home goods; both categories are known for elevated comfort and quality you can feel. The generous sitewide discount is on absolutely everything, including furniture, which is essentially unheard of. If you've been meaning to spoil yourself or your loved ones with cozy cashmere sweaters, luxe house slippers, travel-friendly sweater coats, stylish joggers, and comfy knit dresses, this is a sale worth exploring.
One standout is this perfectly slouchy cashmere cocoon sweater, which comes in four neutral colors and is available in sizes XXS through 3X. The lightweight layering piece feels like a sumptuous cloud, according to shoppers, and you'll be glad to have it in your suitcase if the weather at your destination turns unexpectedly chilly.
"Mind blown. Initially skeptical that I'd find the right fit on the first try, I even reached out to customer service… wow, it's perfect," one reviewer shared. "The cashmere is scrumptious, like they say, only better. Hard to believe. I'm done purchasing other cashmere. Will from now on only be purchasing and wish-listing Jenni Kayne cashmere sweaters."
There's also plenty of footwear to pick from, like some of the most stylish lug sole boots we've laid eyes on. Take a peek at the beautiful houseware and modern furniture, too, and consider updating your everyday towels and tabletop essentials immediately.
Jenni Kayne's ultra elegant yet lived-in California aesthetic is so good. Below, add your favorites to cart before they sell out.
Jenni Kayne Fashion Deals
- Puffer Jacket, $318.75 with code BF25 (orig. $425)
- Everyday Sweater, $108.75 with code BF25 (orig. $145)
- Cable Cocoon Sweater, $296.25 with code BF25 (orig. $395)
- Kate Dress, $281.25 with code BF25 (orig. $375)
- Classic Shirt, $146.25 with code BF25 (orig. $195)
- Sweater Coat, $296.25 with code BF25 (orig. $395)
- Alpaca Fisherman Sweatpants, $168.75 with code BF25 (orig. $225)
Jenni Kayne Footwear Deals
- Shearling-lined Mules, $318.75 with code BF25 (orig. $425)
- Shearling Mules, $296.25 with code BF25 (orig. $395)
- Brooklyn Lug Boot, $318.75 with code BF25 (orig. $425)
- Trainer Sneaker, $168.75 with code BF25 (orig. $225)
- Shearling Moroccan Slippers, $206.25 with code BF25 (orig. $275)
- Suede Slider Sneaker, $123.75 with code BF25 (orig. $165)
Jenni Kayne Home Deals
- Pacific Breakfast Bowl, $18.75 with code BF25 (orig. $25)
- Cloud Bath Towel, $30 with code BF25 (orig. $40)
- Topanga Candle, $41.25 with code BF25 (orig. $55)
- Medium Leather Rivet Vase, $123.75 with code BF25 (orig. $165)
- Arctic Sheepskin Rug, $146.25 with code BF25 (orig. $195)
- Cedar Stump, $746.25 with code BF25 (orig. $995)
- Tahoe Counter Stool, $1,196.25 with code BF25 (orig. $1,595)
- Otto Bench, $1,796.25 with code BF25 (orig. $2,395)
