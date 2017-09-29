Stylish Rain Ponchos You'll Actually Want to Wear

Rain can put a damper on your trip. Instead of forgoing your plans for that café crawl or botanical garden walking tour, maybe you'll resort to shrouding yourself in a human-sized plastic bag so you don't have to miss out on the experience.

But now, that doesn't have to be the case. It seems as though ponchos are going the way of the fanny pack, and there are new, actually stylish options to toss on before you head out into the drizzle.

Since its launch in 2009, Herschel Supply Co. has focused on designing thoughtful accessories for the everyday traveler — we're fans of its backpacks and hip packs, especially. Now, the Vancouver-based brand is expanding its simple-yet-detailed ethos into technical outerwear, with a line of coated waterproof windbreakers and, yes, ponchos.

In September, Hershel announced its Forecast collection for fall 2017, which debuted men's and women's hooded outerwear that retails for $100. Each pullover poncho and snap-up parka is fully seam-sealed for maximum leak prevention and has a mesh yoke across the back for ventilation and two front pockets. The polyester fabric has a surprising amount of stretch and the liner is made of a soft tricot fabric.

The collection includes 10 colorways, ranging from neutral solids like black and tan to color-blocks and fun prints like polka dots and Keith Haring's famous dancing figures. The arm openings give off a bell-sleeve vibe, which is everywhere for fall.

Rain Wear from Herschel Credit: Courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.