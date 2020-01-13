These Wrinkle-free Pants Have Thousands of Five-star Reviews — and They're Perfect for Business Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

It's rare to find a pair of pants that are comfortable to wear on long flights but still look polished enough to go directly from the airport to an important meeting. But thankfully, Amazon customers have discovered the Haggar Cool 18 Pant, which they say are the only trousers you need for business travel.

The sleek bottoms are made from a lightweight, breathable material that doesn’t wrinkle, so you never have to worry about looking unkempt while traveling. Even better, they feature a hidden expandable waistband, meaning you can sit comfortably on a long-haul flight without your pants digging into your stomach. And they’re machine-washable, so you can easily clean them while you’re on the road.

Amazon shoppers are such big fans of the travel-ready pants, more than 7,900 of them have given the trousers an impressive 4.4-star rating.

“First off, great pants! Look very modern and professional, perfect for the office or someone who spends a lot of time on the road hopping from meeting to meeting,” wrote one reviewer. “SUPER COMFY to travel in. It's great to be on a plane and not have my waistband dig into me at all... or when I came back from the holidays with maybe an extra two to five pounds. Seriously, the most comfortable slacks I've ever owned, and they look great.”

“Absolutely love these slacks,” raved another. “Bought four pairs in different colors. I have worn them almost every day for work since then, and they are still practically perfect. No stains or signs of wear that I can find. They are the most comfortable slacks I've ever owned due to the lightweight material and stretchable waist. They look great and never wrinkle no matter what I do to them. Highly recommend!”

The top-rated trousers come in nine easy-to-match colors and range from sizes 30W x 30L to 60W x 32L, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding your perfect fit. Whether you plan on purchasing them to travel in, to wear to work, or even to golf in (yes, customers say they also wear these to hit the links), these versatile bottoms are definitely a smart buy.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $20

