This Sophisticated Maternity Line Has the Perfect Styles for Traveling Mothers-to-be

Image zoom Courtesy of Frances Hart

There’s no reason why chic moms-to-be should have to compromise their sense of style for the comfort they deserve, especially while traveling. Natalie Wadsworth, the founder of Frances Hart, agrees. Her line of knits, dresses, and separates has not only changed the definition of maternity wear but also made it possible for women to look as sophisticated as they feel comfortable while traveling.

The tight weave of the Fitted Knit Dress makes it incredibly soft and stretchy while also looking and feeling luxurious. Its length, both of the sleeves and hem, makes it perfect for flights and train rides. The ¾ sleeves and calf-length hem, perhaps paired with a cashmere shawl, are enough to keep warm in chilly airplane cabins and keep cool during summer train rides.

Image zoom Courtesy of Frances Hart

To buy: franceshart.com, $590

If layers are more your travel style, opt for the A-Line Pleated Sweater and Pleated Knit Skirt as a set. The long sleeves of the sweater and style of the knit are also designed to keep you cool, cozy, and comfortable while also being able to go from train to meeting to dinner, should you need to.

Image zoom Courtesy of Frances Hart

To buy: franceshart.com, from $395

Traveling while pregnant should always be as chic an adventure as it is completely comfortable, and the knits from Frances Hart are guaranteed to help any traveling mother-to-be maintain both.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.