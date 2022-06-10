People Are So Obsessed With This 'Buttery Soft' Jumpsuit That They're Buying It in Every Color
Finding something stylish, fresh, and exciting to wear while traveling can be tough. This urban myth of a travel outfit needs to be comfortable, able to hold its shape after many hours of sitting, adapt easily to different climates, and make us feel good about how we look. In short, it needs to check all the boxes and exceed expectations.
Shoppers say they've stumbled upon such an item, and it's in the form of a jumpsuit from an ecologically responsible brand. The For Days Relaxing Romper is a one-and-done piece that offers the best of both worlds — long pants on the bottom for cold flights with a tank-style top that's perfect for layering or wearing as is in warmer temperatures. The 100 percent organic cotton fabric is "so soft and comfortable," according to five-star reviews on the site, and the fit is loose in all the right places while maintaining a shape that doesn't completely ignore your figure.
To buy: fordays.com, $64
The gender neutral romper comes in six colors, including basics like black and charcoal gray, as well as slightly bolder options like garnet red and sage green. It runs in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. People who purchased it say they love it so much, they're "upset to take it off" when it's finally time to throw it in the wash. Others added that the one-piece is the "only thing" they want to wear, and another said that they simply "don't want to wear other clothes" now that they own this romper. It's just that comfortable.
Making clothes that shoppers feel this loyal to isn't the only thing that sets For Days apart from other brands. The company also prioritizes sustainability and has several practices in place to back this up. It uses only carbon-neutral ways to ship items, uses organic and non-toxic materials that are largely recycled and recyclable, and it runs a promotion in which you earn $5 on every article of For Days clothing you're finished wearing and decide to send back to the brand. For Days even accepts garments from other designers in the form of its Take Back Bag, which holds up to 25 pounds of clothing. When it's shipped back to For Days, the brand immediately sends a $20 credit to use online.
To buy: fordays.com, $78
For Days' mission extends to all of its shopper-loved clothing, and that's especially true in its For Travel Days edit devoted to pieces that check all of those boxes above. Take the brand's Adventure Track Pant, for example. They're made out of recycled cotton and jersey, are "buttery soft and smooth," and have an elastic waistband and high cut that's comfortable and flexible. Plus, they look like tailored pants but feel like sweats. You can shop them in sizes XS to XXL.
To buy: fordays.com, $44
For Days recommends pairing its top-selling pants with the No Worries Jersey Muscle Tank, a ribbed, boxy-cut top that looks good tucked in or left hanging out. There's an embroidered smiley face at the bottom hem of this recycled top that's both elevated and relaxed all at once, and it comes in five colors and sizes XS to XXL.
Check out the For Days Relaxing Romper and the brand's other travel-friendly pieces beloved by shoppers ahead of your next trip.