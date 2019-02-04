Everlane Finally Made Rain Boots That Won't Ruin Your Outfit — and They're Only $75

Rain boots don't have the most stellar reputation. They're often clunky, inflexible boots you tug on reluctantly when the forecast requires it, slosh through puddles or mud in, and tuck back into the deep recesses of your closet.

Everlane, the transparency-first retailer of perfect leather tote and comfy flat fame, set out to change that with its brand new Rain Boot (everlane.com, $75). They meet the rain-ready qualifications: a 100 percent rubber construction makes them easy to clean, grippy, and totally impervious to water, but they're so stylish you may find yourself reaching for them on sunny days, too. And there are thoughtful design elements to make all-day wear more comfortable, like rubber-backed elastic paneling and easy-to-grip pull tabs on both the front and back.

Everlane also developed a custom comfort insole that you can feel as soon as you put them on and stand up. The heels are reinforced with extra cushioning to absorb the shock of every step — or puddle jump.

Three of Travel + Leisure's editors were able to get our hands (feet?) on a few pairs to test before the launch, so you can read what we thought — and see how we styled them — below.

Everlane Boots Credit: Mariah Tyler

"Every time it rains, my brain goes through the same thought process, which is, 'Oh no, I must wear rain boots, but all my rain boots look like rain boots, and I don't want to wear rain boots when I'll mostly be indoors, so are there any non-rain boot-looking rain boots that I own? No? Rain boots it is then.' And then enter: Everlane's rain boots. What I love about them is how versatile they are. I could essentially wear any outfit and trust that these boots will look great with it. The classic Chelsea boot silhouette and matte finish give these weatherproof shoes a low-key style that doesn't make me feel out of place when I'm walking around the office in them, sans umbrella and raincoat. They just look like boots. Also, the double boot loops are a real time-saver, and I don't think I've ever appreciated a boot detail more." — Kim Duong, Assistant Digital Editor

everlane rain boots Credit: Courtesy of Retailers

everlane rain boots Credit: Kimberly Lyn

"I tested my Everlane rain boots on a trip to Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival. I was lucky to have blue skies for my entire trip, but even though there wasn't any rain or fresh powder, there was plenty of snow and ice already on the ground to test traction, which for me is where they really shined. While I did plenty of falling on this trip (cross-country skiing is harder than it looks, right?), I never once slipped in these boots — even when walking on the frozen slopes at night to and from the snow-cat that took us to dinner 1,800 feet up Park City Mountain at the Viking Yurt, a Nordic-themed, six-course dining experience that sells out all winter long. So yes, I wore these in freezing temperatures and lived to write about it, and yes, I wore them to a trendy (but casual) dinner party spot during the city's biggest event of the year and felt no shame. I found them stiff at first but comfortable enough to spend the day in after a little breaking in on a walk down Main Street. Oddly, none of the actors I passed stopped to compliment me, but I'm pretty sure I saw David Arquette eyeing them longingly. They weren't particularly warm (rain boots aren't really meant to be), but they successfully kept snow and slush out and with two pairs of socks I could stand outside the yurt and stargaze — my favorite 'I'm not in Manhattan anymore' activity — without feeling like my toes were going numb. I found that the light pink scuffs easily, so a darker color might be a better investment, but the cheerful shade is a welcome addition to my all-black rain boot collection at home. Lastly, I was thankful for the double-loop action when it came time to take them off — something I was relieved to do after a long day, but I do feel like I could wear them again tomorrow without issues, and that's not something I can say for all of my boots." — Nina Ruggiero, Senior Digital Editor

everlane rain boots Credit: Courtesy of Retailers

Everlane Boots Credit: Mariah Tyler

"I am notorious for not checking the weather until it's time to grab a coat, so I can foresee these chic Chelsea boots saving many a future rainy-day outfit. I love the unexpected olive green color; it verges on a neutral for me as it won't clash with the many floral prints I have on rotation. As for fit, they're designed to be worn with thick socks, so size down one if you plan to wear them a with thin or low-cut pair. I'd recommend going for the thick socks if you're going to be walking a lot in them, though, because I did feel a whisper of an ankle chafe coming on during a 12,000-step day with a thinner pair. The cushioned insole, though, was perfect." — Richelle Szypulski, Senior Associate Editor

