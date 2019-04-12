I'm Obsessed With This Lightweight Men's Jacket You Can Wear With Pretty Much Anything

It's that time of the year where traveling gets tricky because it might be straight-up cold where you live, but just a little chilly at night where you're going. It may be scorching hot at home, but freezing 35,000 feet in the sky. With the differences in temperature, what's a guy to wear to the airport?

Stop worrying, I've figured out: The answer is Everlane's new men's filled canvas jacket with a 100 percent cotton shell and lining, plus a light filling that keeps you warm, but not too warm — the perfect temperature for spring. I found the navy jacket to be extremely versatile, but you can never go wrong with black. A durable zipper means you can block the wind if necessary, but paired with a solid or minimally striped button-up, it looks best open. Even just pair it up with sweats, a classic white T-shirt, Obama's favorite sneakers, and you've got yourself a look. There's nothing I've found it doesn't work with (even my pajamas for a late night bodega run!). Large silver buttons add a touch of finesse without trying too hard. Bruno Mars would be proud.

Everlane men's Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

As a frequent traveler, I seriously struggle with what jacket to bring with me. And though this one might seem a little bulky, it's a seriously cool piece that's comfortable enough to wear on the plane, but smart and versatile enough to wear out in any chic city. Even better, because of its simple structure it can totally be dressed up or dressed down to match your itinerary, meaning you can pack less and save room in your carry-on. And thanks to the extremely durable cotton shell, it's made to stick with you, trip after trip after trip. When it feels like it needs new life, simply toss it in the washing machine to freshen it up.