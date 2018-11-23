Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Two of the world's most famous fashion icons appear to be pulling from the same closet.

Emma Watson, everyone's favorite well-dressed wizard, stepped out in New York City rocking a pair of Superga Cotu Classic Sneakers in White, along with a light gingham top and white jeans.

The shoes shine as the ultimate travel-ready accessory because they are not only stylish but also ridiculously comfortable, making them the perfect pair for both walking the city streets and taking an evening stroll on the beach.

While the actress certainly looked fantastic (and totally BBQ ready), she isn't the first Brit to wear the ultra-popular sneaker. Last spring, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was also spotted wearing the trendy footwear.

Even Princess Diana was known to sport a pair at her more casual appearances. So what makes these shoes oh-so-spectacular? As Who What Wear noted, just check out the sneaker's Amazon reviews.

"I walked all over NYC for 12 hours in these and they were some comfortable! Not only that they are super cute (cuter and fit better than classic Keds). I have wide feet and they are very comfortable," one five-star review said.

"Very nice well made shoes from Superga!!! I see what the hype is over these shoes because they are designed w heavy outsole but does not feel like that when you're wearing them just shows the durability and quality of the shoes not to mention they're adorable," another exclaimed.

The simple and totally understated sneaker may just be the perfect footwear for any season and at just $65 (zappos.com), they're surprisingly affordable. After all, that's a small price to pay for the right to say you, Kate, Princess Diana, and Emma have the same style.

Superga 'Cotu' Sneaker