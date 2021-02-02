Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Look and Feel Like Uggs for Under $30

Whether you opt for tan, dark gray, brick red, or pink, their style is unmistakably similar to the fan-favorite Ugg Scuffette Slippers, featuring a raised center seam, snuggly fur lining, and an airy open back. The Donpapa pair is arguably even more popular on Amazon than its prominent competitor, outbeating Ugg's 3,500 five-star reviews due to the addition of a cushiony memory foam base that conforms to your feet for a custom, cloud-like feel. Starting at just $23, they cost nearly a third of the price of Uggs for substantial savings that'll convince you to purchase all four colors.