Amazon Shoppers Love This Top-rated Heated Jacket for Freezing Temperatures

With the worst of winter weather still in sight, it sometimes feels difficult to imagine a world where it wasn't essential to stack on several bulky layers to simply take out the trash. And since sticking to open air spaces is one of the only safe ways to keep your social life alive, the list of expectations for your outdoor gear might be high right now. Because dining alfresco in sub-freezing temperatures is absolutely no one's idea of a good time, consider leveling up your outerwear with a hooded heated jacket that'll keep you warm when the weather isn't.
With more than 1,600 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers, this heated jacket from Dewbu is a certified "game-changer" for those who live in colder climates. The jacket was sold out on Amazon for several weeks, and now not only is it back on shelves after a recent restock, but it's also available on deep discount. Originally $130, select styles and colors are just $80 — after applying a $30 coupon to its $110 sale price, the jacket is nearly 40 percent off.
The Dewbu jacket's three built-in heating zones — one on each side of the chest and another on the back — keep your core cozy, while three adjustable temperature settings can be customized to your personal warmth preferences, so you can cool off after getting acclimated with the elements or heat things up once the sun goes down.
This jacket's genius heating function is powered by a hidden battery pack that lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge — long enough for a day trip or leisurely hike. And for more lengthy travel, its TSA-friendly design is particularly great for wearing while on a plane, so you don't have to futz with finicky air vents the next time you're freezing on flight.
A Teflon-coated wind-proof and waterproof outer shell will protect you from unexpected winter elements, while dirt and debris clean off easily after a quick spin in the wash — yes, the jacket is completely machine-washable for convenience.
"My mom is ALWAYS cold regardless of the weather and it was important for me to find her a nice coat for the winter," wrote one five-star reviewer who gifted this heated jacket. "I needed something warm but lightweight. THIS IS IT, PEOPLE! It is weather-proof and provides three levels of heat. I assumed she would use it on high, but she was pleasantly warm with it on medium. She (and I) cannot recommend this coat enough!"
The jacket comes in three colors for women and eight colors for men, including dark blue, olive green, and three camo styles that are ideal for outdoorsy hikers and hunters. It features a detachable hood and several pockets to hold all of your essentials.
Shop the Dewbu heated jacket at Amazon below while it's doubly on sale.
