I get the allure of celebrity airport fashion. There's something romantic about emerging from the skybridge in an outfit worthy of Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, or a queen of traveling in style, Victoria Beckham.

But we mere mortals are — quite literally — not on the same plane.

We do not need to prepare for an assemblage of paparazzi waiting to shoot up at us from the tarmac. We just need to sit in one place for an extended period of time without experiencing incredible discomfort due to our clothing choices. Here’s how.

Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans

First, to prepare for the temperature roulette that is inherent in travel, you’ll need layers. To be a practical packer, you’ll need versatile pieces that you can reuse throughout your trip. And to be not miserable, please pack clothing and shoes you’ve already road-tested and know to be comfortable for your body and your being.

Taking notes from the travel style of not just off-duty models, celebrities, and royalty, but also bloggers, social media stars, and normal, real-life people just trying to survive JFK-HAN, I realized there kind of is a general consensus.

The perfect travel outfit is actually super formulaic. You need four things: A soft, well-made t-shirt, a neutral, warm jacket or cardigan, flattering pants with stretch, comfortable, stylish shoes. And if you're in the mood, feel free to add on one signature accessory — a little something extra to make it feel more “you.”

Before you write that off and just toss on whatever, hear me out. Of course, you won’t remember what you wore on any given trip, but the comfort and confidence that come from the perfect travel outfit are meaningful. Your style can change your approach to what you do and who you are abroad.

Here are 10 outfits to make you feel like less of a tourist and more of a traveler.