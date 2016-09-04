10 Comfy Travel Outfits (That Are Definitely Not Pajamas)
I get the allure of celebrity airport fashion. There's something romantic about emerging from the skybridge in an outfit worthy of Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, or a queen of traveling in style, Victoria Beckham.
But we mere mortals are — quite literally — not on the same plane.
We do not need to prepare for an assemblage of paparazzi waiting to shoot up at us from the tarmac. We just need to sit in one place for an extended period of time without experiencing incredible discomfort due to our clothing choices. Here’s how.
Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans
First, to prepare for the temperature roulette that is inherent in travel, you’ll need layers. To be a practical packer, you’ll need versatile pieces that you can reuse throughout your trip. And to be not miserable, please pack clothing and shoes you’ve already road-tested and know to be comfortable for your body and your being.
Taking notes from the travel style of not just off-duty models, celebrities, and royalty, but also bloggers, social media stars, and normal, real-life people just trying to survive JFK-HAN, I realized there kind of is a general consensus.
The perfect travel outfit is actually super formulaic. You need four things: A soft, well-made t-shirt, a neutral, warm jacket or cardigan, flattering pants with stretch, comfortable, stylish shoes. And if you're in the mood, feel free to add on one signature accessory — a little something extra to make it feel more “you.”
Before you write that off and just toss on whatever, hear me out. Of course, you won’t remember what you wore on any given trip, but the comfort and confidence that come from the perfect travel outfit are meaningful. Your style can change your approach to what you do and who you are abroad.
Here are 10 outfits to make you feel like less of a tourist and more of a traveler.
If you'll be traveling between major cities, a chic leather jacket (nordstrom.com, $250) is a must. Keep the rest of your outfit casual with a mock neck t-shirt (everlane.com, $35), joggers (nordstrom.com, $84), and leather slip-on sneakers (nordstrom.com, $60). A black sling bag (everlane.com, $40) completes your sleek, city-ready look.
Chilly airplane cabins (and your cold weather destination) are no match for this cozy outfit. We recommend an ultra-soft turtleneck sweater (summersalt.com, $135) and jeans made with plenty of comfy stretch (everlane.com, $68). Then add stylish snow boots (zappos.com, $130) that can take you from the airport to whatever winter wonderland awaits you.
If you're headed toward somewhere rainy, have no fear. Pair a cozy sweatshirt (jcrew.com, $70) and sporty leggings (nordstrom.com, $59) with a stylish, flattering rain jacket (nordstrom.com, $110). And don't forget water-resistant footwear, like these running shoes from Allbirds (allbirds.com, $115).
For an outfit that you can take straight from the plane to a table at your favorite restaurant, opt for sleek separates, like a white t-shirt (jcrew.com, $33), denim jacket (madewell.com, $118), and wrinkle-resistant pants (summersalt.com, $80). Take the look up a notch with studded booties (colehaan.com, $90), which also happen to be waterproof, and a bold crossbody bag (bloomingdales.com, $990).
A polished yet comfortable business travel outfit really does exist, trust us. We suggest pairing a cashmere sweater (naadam.co, $75) with sleek, stretchy trousers (mmlafleur.com, $195), and adding on leather loafers (nordstrom.com, $830) and a belt bag (loandsons.com, $210) as finishing touches.
Start with a soft crewneck sweatshirt (summersalt.com, $65), then add a sleek pair of black joggers (summersalt.com, $80). As far as footwear goes, you can't go wrong with a pair of chic leather sneakers (intermix.com, $120) that you can dress up or down. Finally, complete your sporty look with a chic, durable backpack (nordstrom.com, $75) that will hold all your carry-on essentials.
Yes, you can actually be comfortable while wearing jeans on an airplane, that is, if you find a pair that has enough stretch, which we did at Madewell (madewell.com, $128). Stay cozy with a black turtleneck (uniqlo.com, $20) and corduroy bomber jacket (nordstrom.com, $79). Then, prepare yourself for winter weather without compromising on style with a pair of waterproof Chelsea boots (zappos.com, $170).
Jumpsuits (everlane.com, $120) are great for travel, because they give you an entire outfit in just one piece. Add a plush teddy coat (verishop.com, $378) that doubles as an airplane blanket and a pair of chic slides (birdies.com, $120) for an outfit that looks glamorous but feels as comfortable as your favorite pajamas.
If you always get cold on planes, a sweater coat (cuyana.com, $295) will be your best friend. Pair it with a soft t-shirt (cuyana.com, $35), polished trousers (jcrew.com, $90), and a pair of leather slides (madewell.com, $128) that will make going through security a breeze.
When you're trying to pack light, you'll want to make sure you have versatile pieces that you can wear throughout your trip. That's why it's important to pack essentials like a comfy, multi-season jacket (thisisaday.com, $170) and sneakers that you can dress up or down (zappos.com, $85). Or better yet, wear them on the plane. Add on basics like a striped t-shirt (loft.com, $17) and black leggings (spanx.com, $68) to round out the look.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.