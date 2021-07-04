Travelers Say This Perfectly Packable UPF 30 Dress Wicks Away Sweat and Doesn't Wrinkle
Whether you have a long flight booked or are just taking a quick weekend trip, the fun can't start until the stress of packing subsides. Unless you have just the right outfit in mind, trying to decide what to bring is a whole process in itself. Fortunately, there is one lightweight dress that's earned hundreds of five-star ratings from reviewers and a spot on their summer packing lists thanks to its abundance of built-in perks.
As its name suggests, Columbia's Freezer III dress cools you down in the hottest climates you can venture out in courtesy of fabric technology that absorbs sweat and keeps it off your body, whether you're trekking through a muggy city or a sunbaked desert. "I took this dress on a two-week trip to Sri Lanka, and it was exactly what I needed," explained one reviewer. "The fabric is very cool and comfortable, and it feels like you're barely wearing anything. Perfect for hot and humid weather."
Even if a staycation is more likely in your future, the dress is an essential warm-weather staple to add to your closet. "Not enough stars for these dresses!" wrote one fan. "I was burning up here in Texas, so I needed something cool and comfy. I first purchased one, now I have four. I will wear nothing else for the rest of the summer."
Its silhouette makes it a viable option for dressing up and wearing out to dinner — one reviewer even wore theirs to an outdoor wedding. But it's also sporty and casual enough to handle a day filled with walking, hiking, and exploring. The material serves as an additional form of sunscreen, too, offering UPF 30 protection to help you beat the rays.
What else makes it so perfectly packable? Fans of the dress say that thanks to its polyester-elastane fabric blend, it doesn't wrinkle, meaning you won't be scrambling to find an iron or steamer before dinner. One reviewer noted that it "packs down to nothing," and another added it "wasn't wrinkled coming out of [a] packing cube." Sand doesn't stick to it either, and if it needs to be washed or gets wet, it dries fast, according to others.
If you're tempted by the idea of replacing your entire summer carry-on contents with just this one breathable dress, we wouldn't blame you. With nearly 50 colors to choose from, it definitely won't be hard to do.
