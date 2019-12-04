The Long-lasting, Universally Flattering Nail Polish Our Editor-in-chief Puts on Before Every Trip

Image zoom Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Nail trends come and go. And when you’re as busy as Travel + Leisure’s editor-in-chief Jacqueline Gifford is, a classic nail hue – one that stays elegant and timeless regardless of where you’re traveling or what season it is – is absolutely necessary.

Chanel’s Le Vernis 711 nail polish in Pure White is Gifford’s go-to shade. Kept neatly in its original packaging, Jacqueline’s Chanel polish has traveled with her to over five locations globally over the past four months, each time standing up to whatever she happens to be wearing. “It literally goes with everything and lasts for weeks,” Gifford says of the polish shade.

Chanel's Pure White polish wore boldly in Las Vegas, where Jacqueline attended a concert, and transitioned seamlessly thereafter from the sands of Bermuda to the canals Venice.

Whether as a stocking stuffer, tasteful gift, or personal indulgence, this polish will carry its wearer seamlessly through changes of season and trend.

Le Vernis 711 comes in a variety of other shades, but Gifford says her preferred Pure White hue lasts long enough to have effortlessly sophisticated nails for weeks and is the most practical choice for travel.

Chanel's Le Vernis collection features hand care as well as polish, so you can keep your hands looking as neat as the first day you polished them, no matter how long your next trip may be.

To buy: chanel.com, $28

