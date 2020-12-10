Burberry Is Donating Leftover Fabric to Fashion Students in Latest Sustainability Effort

Burberry is here to show the world that high fashion can be sustainable too.

On Tuesday, Burberry announced its plans to begin donating leftover fabric to fashion students in the United Kingdom as part of its “ongoing commitment to supporting creative communities” to ensure nothing goes to waste.

The new ReBurberry Fabric program is in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC), with the support of fashion journalist Charlie Porter and critic Sarah Mower.

“The BFC, through its Institute of Positive Fashion and Colleges Council, will oversee the logistics of the fabric donations, with shipments going to students throughout the UK,” the BFC explained in a statement. Together, the BFC explained, it and the fashion house will work to create a centralized process for donating materials so other bands can follow suit.

“One of the BFC‘s priorities is to encourage the industry to move towards a circular fashion economy while supporting excellence in fashion design,” Caroline Rush, CEO at the British Fashion Council, shared in a statement. “We are delighted to work with Burberry, helping ensure students across the country have access to the best quality fabrics. Creative talent is at the heart of the industry and we are proud of our world-leading colleges – being able to provide these students with such opportunities is a privilege.”

Pam Batty, Burberry’s vice president of Corporate Responsibility, echoed this excitement, sharing in the statement just how thrilled the brand is to be involved.

“We are delighted to partner with the British Fashion Council to launch ReBurberry Fabric, as we continue to ensure we are meaningfully supporting the next generation of diverse voices across the country,” Batty said. “Providing resources for these communities in a sustainable way will enable them to bring their creativity to life, and continue through their programs with the tools they need. We look forward to seeing how donations can positively impact these academic institutions and students, and hope this is the beginning of a wider industry initiative to support these communities, now and in the future.”

Of course, this is far from the first sustainable initiative for the famed fashion brand. As Harper’s Bazaar reported in April, the company also launched an eco-friendly line under the same ReBurberry name. It also made “sustainability” one of its core pillars in 2004, and even had a completely carbon neutral fashion show in early 2020, all of which helps to ensure great fashion can be enjoyed for generations to come.