I'm a Travel Writer, and This Rolling Carry-on Duffel Is the Best Soft-sided Suitcase I've Ever Used

Knowing that I was headed on a 15-day trip that included not just a safari but also city and country stays in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and South Africa's Winelands, and would need numerous outfits to match these various activities, the thought of packing it all into a duffel left me reeling. Duffel bags have always been my least favorite luggage option for two reasons: they're impossible to keep organized and carrying one always hurts my shoulder, no matter how padded the strap.