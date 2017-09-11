Beyoncé Designed the Travel Accessory Curly-haired Women Have Been Waiting for

Originally published on September 11th, 2017.

If there's one thing we can all agree on it's that Beyoncé is brilliant. The one-time Destiny's Child frontwoman is proving this to be a fact once again with her expertly designed headwear for women.

The A-list superstar recently revealed the latest designs for her Ivy Park activewear line. Beyond the hyper-cool tanks, tees and leggings, there is also a backless baseball cap that curly-haired women around the globe are cheering as nothing short of a revelation.

Ivy Park Topshop Beyonce Baseball Cap Hat Curly Hair Credit: Courtesy of Topshop

As HelloGiggles described, the baseball cap comes with an open back that you can put your hair through with a snug-fitting lower band to keep it all in place.

The visor-inspired design will help any man or woman, especially those who love traveling, hiking, and spending a ton of time outside, look cool without smashing their hairdo all while protecting their face from the sun. The hat has already sold out on the Ivy Park site, however, you'll soon be able to pick it up on TopShop for $35.

And sure, if you don't have voluminous, curly, thick or long hair you may think this is no big deal. But judging by Twitter's reaction to the new design, it's clear the simple design is a revelation.

Beyond the latest in headwear designs, Ivy Park also announced its newest spokeswoman: Laverne Cox.