The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans
Whether your next travel adventure involves biking, rock climbing, forest trekking, or waiting out a five-hour flight delay, comfortable pants are an absolute must-have. And while some ladies may prefer denim — looking at you, Sisterhood — there are plenty of pant styles and materials that can prove to be just as versatile in your travel wardrobe.
The best travel pants on the market right now not only include features like water-repellent and quick-drying material, they're also stylish — designed with smart, fitted silhouettes that are more tailored than a traditional cargo pant. From Athleta to Prana to Outdoor Voices, there’s no shortage of high-quality recreational apparel brands to choose from. And the best part? Most pairs are priced well under $100.
As with any travel-related purchase, it helps to do your homework and find the pants that will work best for you. When shopping for travel pants, in particular, consider where you’ll be wearing them.
Warmer destinations tend to call for a looser fit that's breathable, while stream-spotted trails and wet climates mean you’ll want quick-drying fabric. Will there be bugs? Shorts may be great for staying cool, but is it worth being covered in mosquito bites later on? Also, be sure to examine details like fit so you can move in your pants worry-free.
Ahead, some of the best travel pants for women on the market right now.
Prana Briann Pant
These fitted, mid-rise pants are made with Prana's proprietary performance fabric, Stretch Zion, and have a water-repellent finish. They also pack in five pockets and UPF 50+ in sun protection. One reviewer says her pair is "easy to dress up/look polished with a blouse or jacket, but it's still super easy to care for!"
To buy: prana.com, from $40
Lululemon On the Fly Pants
These fitted joggers are designed to stay out of your way — on a flight, a hike, or a day of exploring the city. Sweat-wicking tech keeps you dry, while four-way stretch fabric makes for easy movement. They come in five neutral tones and feature a drawstring at the waist for a snug fit.
To buy: lululemon.com, $98
Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pant
These comfy customer-favorites — they come backed by more than 1,600 five-star reviews — are designed to function as both workwear and workout attire, and look good doing it. Both of the back pockets zip shut for security and the fabric stays this smooth-looking even after you've packed it. They're available in regular, tall, and petite sizing.
To buy: athleta.com, $89
Anatomie Skyler Skinny Pant
if you're looking for something more polished, consider this slim-leg, wrinkle-resistant pair from Anatomie. They're available in five muted colors and can easily be dressed up or down.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, from $225
Summersalt The Everywhere Pant
The closest style to a sweatpant on our list, you'll never want to take these vegan silk lounge pants off. Summersalt — a brand known for its colorful, under-$100 swimwear — recently released a line of travelwear that's the epitome of comfort meets style.
To buy: summersalt.com, $80
Eddie Bauer Travel Pants
Available in regular, petite, tall, and plus sizing, this professional pant from Eddie Bauer will quickly become a business trip must-pack. Reviewers say they're "very comfortable while sitting for long time periods" thanks to the stretch suiting fabric.
To buy: eddiebauer.com, $60 (originally $99)
Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Slim Ankle Pants
Hundreds of reviewers have sung the praises of these Eileen Fisher mainstays that combine the ease of a legging with the polished look of a dress pant. They come in four colors and the stretch fabric is unlikely to wrinkle and crease on a long travel day. Do note: they don't have pockets.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $168
Everlane The Easy Chino
It's all in the name with these breezy, elastic-waisted pants. Available in sizes 00 to 16, they'll quickly become an everyday favorite alongside a travel favorite. They come in five colors, but we're smitten with this pretty sage green.
To buy: everlane.com, $55
Athleta Farallon Jogger
These casual joggers are ideal for a warm-weather trip. The lightweight cotton is breathable and stretchy, and the style allows you to go straight from a morning hike to brunch just by swapping out your hiking boots for a pair of easy sandals and tossing on a relaxed-fit tank.
To buy: athleta.com, $98
Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Performance Pant
These trendy wide-leg pants from Banana Republic may look like the type of dressy pants you'd wear to work or a holiday party, although they're actually comfortable enough for travel thanks to lightweight fabric that's both breathable and wrinkle-resistant.
To buy: bananarepublic.com, from $59
Outdoor Voices RecTrek Pant
These elevated athletic pants have a relaxed and cropped fit, making them a comfortable, versatile pant that you can just as easily wear on the plane as you can on a hike once you've reached your destination.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $85