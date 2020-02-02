The Best Travel Pants for Women Who Hate Flying in Jeans

Whether your next travel adventure involves biking, rock climbing, forest trekking, or waiting out a five-hour flight delay, comfortable pants are an absolute must-have. And while some ladies may prefer denim — looking at you, Sisterhood — there are plenty of pant styles and materials that can prove to be just as versatile in your travel wardrobe.

The best travel pants on the market right now not only include features like water-repellent and quick-drying material, they're also stylish — designed with smart, fitted silhouettes that are more tailored than a traditional cargo pant. From Athleta to Prana to Outdoor Voices, there’s no shortage of high-quality recreational apparel brands to choose from. And the best part? Most pairs are priced well under $100.

As with any travel-related purchase, it helps to do your homework and find the pants that will work best for you. When shopping for travel pants, in particular, consider where you’ll be wearing them.

Warmer destinations tend to call for a looser fit that's breathable, while stream-spotted trails and wet climates mean you’ll want quick-drying fabric. Will there be bugs? Shorts may be great for staying cool, but is it worth being covered in mosquito bites later on? Also, be sure to examine details like fit so you can move in your pants worry-free.

Ahead, some of the best travel pants for women on the market right now.