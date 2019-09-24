The 18 Best Packable Jackets for Women and Men, According to Customer Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you have a fall or winter trip on the horizon, you may find yourself fretting over what kind of jacket to bring. With limited suitcase and backpack real estate, you will likely want to pack just one piece of outerwear that can do it all. Therefore, versatility is key. Look for the travel jacket that can take you from the trail to the town and prepares you for sunny days and rainy weather alike.

In addition to its versatility, a good travel jacket is both lightweight and warm, comfortable yet flattering, and gains bonus points for water resistance. Perhaps most important is pack-ability — being able to de-puff and roll up tight or, even better, compress into its own pocket to double as a travel pillow.

We took all of these qualities into consideration as we scoured the internet, looking for the best packable jackets for both men and women. Of course, it's important to remember that there is no single jacket that is best universally; everyone has their individual needs based on their trip, personal preference, and more, so be sure to keep yours in mind when reviewing our list.

With that said, our favorite packable jacket for women is Orvis' Pack-and-Go Jacket. For men, we love the Minimalist Component Jacket from Marmot.

Here is our complete list of the best packable travel jackets for both women and men.

These are the best packable jackets for women

These are the best packable jackets for men

Best Packable Jackets for Women

Best Overall: Orvis Pack-and-Go Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Orvis

The Pack-and-Go Jacket from Orvis has you covered for any occasion. Its wind- and water-resistant fabric keeps you protected from the elements, while its hood can be tucked into the collar when not in use to maintain a sleek look. It is made to be layered, which means that it will keep you sufficiently warm when worn with a sweater but won't cause you to overheat on sunny days.

This lightweight pick packs down into a small carrying bag that won't take up room in your luggage, backpack, or purse. Additionally, its interior is lined with deep mesh zip pockets to safely stash everything from phones to passports. The drawstring waist ensures a comfortable and flattering fit.

Reviewers comment on this jacket's adaptability, noting that it is a true multi-season item that can be perfect for many climates. Many have even taken advantage of the four color options, re-purchasing in multiple colors to give themselves more variety for the same high-quality jacket. And importantly, according to reviewers, this packable travel jacket has proven itself on excursions all around the world, from Ireland to Israel.

Best Down: Calvin Klein Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Stay protected against cold without sacrificing style. This packable insulated down jacket falls just around the knees to prevent chills from creeping in. Before you've reached your destination, pack the nylon chevron-quilted coat into its convenient carrying case, which can be compressed if you need more room in your carry-on. Two roomy side pockets provide easy storage, and the stand-up collar offers more cold-weather protection while you're on the move.

"I ordered this down coat a few days before we were expected to leave for a trip to Japan," explained one Amazon shopper, who dubbed the down coat the "perfect travel jacket" in their review. "I wanted something lightweight, warm, packable, and flattering. This coat did the job… With a sweater underneath, this coat kept my entire body and legs comfortably warm."

To buy: amazon.com, from $85

Best for Rain: Eddie Bauer Rainfoil Packable Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Eddie Bauer

Upgrade unreliable, ill-fitting rain gear with this innovative packable rain jacket from Eddie Bauer. It's made with the brand's WeatherEdge and StormRepel technologies, so wearers can brave the rain with total confidence that no droplets will penetrate the jacket. Thoughtful details like the high collar and adjustable hood also keep you dry, while the mesh interior prevents stuffiness. The adjustable cuffs and hems give the jacket a customized feel, and there are plenty of pockets to securely store your belongings. Once the storm passes, pack the jacket into the right hand pocket and transform it into a travel pillow.

"I've bought five of these over the past few years," a customer said. "They look great, they protect me from showers, they can be scrunched up to fit in my backpack, and the sleeves are long enough for my arms."

Best Puffer: Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Uniqlo

This puffer-style down jacket has a fill power of 640 or greater for instant warmth when temperatures drop. The lightweight pick's resin lining repels water and offers durability without adding bulk. Its interior features an anti-static lining, and the new-and-improved quilting design and collar create a flattering fit. For even more protection, adjust the hem to keep the cold out. Reviewers say it "fits over hoodies and layers" and that they "can move easily in it." Many were happy to report that it has "lots of pockets."

"I love the way it fits and looks great," one shopper wrote. "It's so lightweight and fits into a little pouch. Great to pack for traveling. Looking forward to using it on an upcoming fall/winter trip to Italy."

Best Insulated: The North Face ThermoBall Eco Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

This slim-fitting jacket is made with The North Face's PrimaLoft ThermoBall insulation, which delivers impressive warmth by retaining heat within its small air pockets — and doesn't let it go when wet. Additional insulation is provided through the jacket's bottleneck quilted design, which actively reduces cold spots by keeping the heat in place, as well as the super-sealed, water-resistant Vislon zipper. It can be worn on its own or layered underneath your favorite cold-weather jacket, and it packs easily into its hand pocket.

"I purchased this for hiking in Sedona and the Grand Canyon," explained one Zappos customer. "The weather fluctuated from 12 degrees Fahrenheit to 65 degrees Fahrenheit during the time we were there and this jacket was perfect." The reviewer added that the jacket "easily fit in my backpack on the warm days. Worth every penny!"

Best Windbreaker: Summersalt The On-The-Go Zip-Up Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Summersalt

Equal parts functional and stylish, the On-The-Go windbreaker has a moisture-wicking fabric that regulates temperature while you're on the move. Its lightweight construction makes it a breeze to pack, and multiple pockets ensure that there's a place for all of your travel essentials. Plus, it's made from recycled materials and available in three colors.

"This jacket is a must-have in my wardrobe," according to one five-star reviewer "I have it in black as well. It is perfect for taking the dog for a walk, going to the gym, wearing on the plane, etc. It's the best light zip-up I've ever owned!"

Best for Snow: Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Columbia

This versatile winter jacket is lightweight for easy packing and storage, yet incredibly warm and durable when up against snow, wind, and rain. It has advanced waterproof materials built into its exterior, as well as strategic seam-sealed details to block out the wind and rain. Columbia's Omni-Heat technology is featured in the jacket's removable fleece liner to guarantee long-lasting heat retention, so you can enjoy as much time in the snow as you want. Zippered hand pockets, an adjustable hood, and a drawcord hem deliver comfort and additional cold-weather defense.

"I simply love it," raved one five-star reviewer. "The fit is perfect and it really keeps me warm. In the wintertime, it's usually [14 degrees Fahrenheit] on average. I can wear this jacket with a t-shirt underneath and I still don't feel the cold."

Best Parka: Everlane The ReNew Short Parka

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

Versatile and effortlessly chic, the ReNew Anorak is lightweight and incredibly durable. Its water-resistant material has your back on unexpected rainy days, and its longline silhouette provides adequate coverage from the cold. According to reviewers, the sustainably made anorak is oversized, which is ideal for layering, but its hidden waistband allows for a more fitted look. Choose between four fashion-forward colors: black, dusty lavender, bay leaf green, and burgundy-brown espresso.

"I was pleased to find, this jacket accommodates a thick sweater as an underlayer. The back is also cut long enough that [when] using the cinches for the waist, the fit is still great," one reviewer said, adding, "The jacket kept me dry during a medium rain… I hiked up a steep hill in it with temperatures in the 40s and found it comfortable, not getting too hot."

Best Fleece: Arc'teryx Covert Cardigan

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Fans of fleece will love the heat retention of the Arc'teryx Covert Cardigan, which is designed with a brushed back and specialized heather knit for long-lasting warmth. Its trim-fit silhouette is made to move with your body, ensuring flexibility and eliminating bulk from your cold-weather wardrobe. Sealed zippers offer protection from wind and rain, as does the jacket's high collar.

"The fleece is a bit warmer than ordinary fleece and it sheds wind better," explained a shopper. "I started out using it skiing in Montana over long undies under a hard shell. When it got really cold, I would wear a light down jacket over it and no shell. I have worn it in South Asia when the air conditioning is too strong, used it as a pillow and a jacket while camping and trekking in South Asia and Bolivia, [and] used it in Europe on trains and planes." The reviewer noted that it also helped them stay warm during a chilly camping trip in Utah, where they experienced "frost on the tent, high cold winds, and even some dusty windy sun in the 50s."

Best Packable Jackets for Men

Best Overall: Marmot Minimalist Component Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

This three-in-one pick doesn't let wind, rain, or snow ruin your trip thanks to its insulated and waterproof construction. On the outside, its water-repellent shell keeps you dry, while Gore-Tex technology eliminates internal condensation and seamed zippers prevent water from getting in. The jacket's internal thermal layer retains heat and can be removed or worn on its own. Gore Windstopper technology blocks the wind from creeping in, so you stay comfortable throughout your journey.

"Excellent coat," one Amazon shopper wrote. "Both very water-resistant and insulated." Another added, "Fits perfect and great quality."

To buy: amazon.com, from $263

Best Down: Canada Goose Cabri Hooded Packable Down Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Down insulation ensures optimal heat retention when you're braving the elements. Additional warmth is achieved through the jacket's articulated sleeves, which feature cozy detailing on the cuffs and are designed with mobility in mind. The drawcord hood offers customizable protection from the wind and rain, and the jacket easily folds into a stash sack for compact packing.

"This jacket is probably one of the best-looking, stylish, well-fitted, and has a high-quality feel to it," raved one Nordstrom reviewer. "It's worth the money you pay and seems like [it] would last you a long time and will really serve its purpose. It is one that I would wear casually day or night."

Best for Rain: Eddie Bauer Rainfoil Packable Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Eddie Bauer

Rain is no match for this packable jacket, which is built with a double layer of waterproof polyester to keep you dry and comfortable. The jacket is also seam-sealed, which means there are no entry points for droplets. The interior features Eddie Bauer's StormRepel DWR Plus Finish and a mesh lining to wick away moisture and promote breathability. When not in use, pack the jacket into the right hand pocket; it makes an excellent pillow for buses, trains, planes, and cars.

"For years, I had an older one that I have used for everything from camping in heavy rain, to a snow day hard shell, to a daily wear jacket," shared a customer. "Enough room for a puffy layer underneath if I needed it, but not so big that it looks like I am swimming in it. The jacket has a middle-weight construction, so you probably won't be using it for your ultralight backpacking, but honestly, I could probably use this jacket for 90 percent of my jacket needs, especially with layering. The built-in pocket for packability was a welcome upgrade from the old version to the new version. The sleeve wraps are a great feature, especially in driving rain and snow conditions."

Best Puffer: Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Uniqlo

Casual yet refined, this puffer coat is lined with down fill to keep you warm when you need it. Its water-repellent coating also protects you from rain and snow. Designed with comfort in mind, the lightweight pick has a three-dimensional gusset that encourages mobility in the arms, so you never feel restricted while wearing it. Finally, the Ultra Light Down Jacket packs into a compact carrying bag for simple storage.

"I love the packable feature of this jacket," said one shopper. "It makes it easy to bring with me traveling. It is not too heavy so I can throw it on and stay warm. I think it is also great to wear for layering but not being too bulky."

Best Insulated: The North FaceThermoBall Eco Jacket

The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

With The North Face's ThermoBall Eco insulation at its core and polyester fill, this jacket delivers consistent and adequate warmth during outdoor activities. Thoughtful details like the Vislon front zipper, elastic cuffs, and a high collar work together to keep the cold out. The jacket's slim cinch-cord waist ensures a secure fit, and travelers can easily stow it inside of its own pocket when packing.

"Great jacket," a customer wrote in their review. "I love that it's so lightweight and still warm!! Say bye-bye to big bulky jackets because this is definitely the way to go."

Best Windbreaker: L.L. Bean Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Equipped with a water-repellent, tear-resistant polyester shell, this packable windbreaker shields you from the rain. It also has a storm flap and hood for extra protection when things get wet and windy. A mesh lining adds ventilation, and the hook-and-loop hand and concealed interior stash pockets come in handy for storing your essentials. The jacket packs into a storage pouch that won't take up room in your backpack or carry-on.

"Blocks wind and repels rain; inside pocket is useful," according to one L.L. Bean shopper. "The Velcro-closure hand pockets work well, deep enough. Hood fits snugly when [the] jacket is zipped up. I got the size XL, though I usually wear L, so that I can comfortably wear a sweatshirt hoodie or other layers beneath I'm colder weather, and that works very well so far."

Best for Snow: Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Columbia

This versatile winter jacket is lightweight for easy packing and storage, yet incredibly warm and durable when up against snow, wind, and rain. It has advanced waterproof materials built into its exterior, as well as strategic seam-sealed details to block out the wind and rain. Columbia's Omni-Heat technology is featured in the jacket's removable fleece liner to guarantee long-lasting heat retention, so you can enjoy as much time in the snow as you want. Zippered hand pockets, an adjustable hood, and a drawcord hem deliver comfort and additional cold-weather defense.

"I simply love it," raved one five-star reviewer. "The fit is perfect and it really keeps me warm. In the wintertime, it's usually [14 degrees Fahrenheit] on average. I can wear this jacket with a t-shirt underneath and I still don't feel the cold."

Best Parka: Everlane The ReNew Short Parka

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

High-performing, comfortable, and perfect for any trip, Everlane's ReNew Short Parka's hem hits the hips for a boxy-style fit that never falls short on warmth. Inside, the brand's PrimaLoft insulation technology, which is made from recycled materials, locks in heat. The extra-warm lightweight jacket also has fleece-lined pockets for extra comfort and toastiness, as well as a fluorine-free water-resistant treatment and drawstring hood to keep you dry when the weather calls for rain. And don't worry, there are plenty of pockets.

"Warmest jacket I've ever worn," one reviewer reported. "So tired of being freezing in 15- to 20-degree Fahrenheit weather, so I ordered this jacket and couldn't be happier! It's oversized and completely blocks wind and cold."

Best Fleece: Arc'teryx Covert Cardigan

Best packable jackets Credit: Courtesy of Zappos

Warm enough to wear on its own and light enough to sport under your favorite winter jacket, the Arc'teryx Covert Cardigan uses the brand's specialized heathered fleece, which offers a similar warmth and feel to wool, so you can comfortably explore regardless of the weather forecast. Plus, its zippered front pockets double as hand warmers.

"I needed one jacket for a month in South America," explained a shopper, who noted that the charcoal color pairs well with athletic and evening clothes alike. "The first night after 24 hours of flying, I was run down and slept in the jacket as the hotel was chilly. Voilà, it still looked fresh and is now on week two of an adventure." Another reviewer wrote, "For travel, this garment is versatile and comfortable. Doesn't wrinkle if you stuff it in your backpack!"