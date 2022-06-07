The Best Travel Dresses of 2022

Best Overall: HVN Laura Dress

Also available at Net-a-Porter

Why We Love It: Even the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan.

What to Consider: It's dry clean only.

Flying with only a carry-on? This versatile dress is ideal for packing light. "It folds and packs effectively," explains Harley Viera-Newton, the DJ-slash-designer behind HVN. "I've been able to fit as many as 12 in one side of a carry-on suitcase before!" she says. Beyond being practical, the timeless style is universally flattering, with a slim bodice that flows into a gathered skirt. It's available in a kaleidoscope of prints and block colors, so there is something for everyone, and often, something for a theme: There's even a "breakfast" print this season, and others have buttons made from playful motifs like hearts, daisies, and ice cream cones. HVN's vintage-inspired designs have had rave reviews since the brand launched in 2016 and the Laura Dress is one of the best-selling styles. "It's made from a light, breathable cotton that is perfect for hot summer days," Viera-Newton explains.

Sizes: 0-20 | Material: 100 percent stretch cotton.