The Best Sunglasses for Every Trip

Best Overall: Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer

Why We Love It: The original wayfarer frame offers ample protection without sacrificing timeless style.

What to Consider: The plastic frame does not bend or adjust for wider faces.

The Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer will always reign supreme when it comes to high quality and classic sunglasses in our books. The timeless style was first released in 1952 and has since developed a cult following among everyone from artists and musicians to anyone looking for a high quality pair of sunglasses that'll last for years without breaking the bank.

The polarized lenses reduces glare and eye-strain — which is great for long days of sightseeing or lapping up the sun's rays on the beach — while the scratch-resistant coating allows travelers to throw their sunnies straight into their beach bag or jacket pocket without stressing too much about damaging the integrity of the shades. That said, this pair does come with a compact leather-like sunglasses case that will provide extra protection without adding bulk.

Lens size: 54 millimeters | Bridge size: 18 millimeters | Temple size: 150 millimeters | Polarized: Yes | UV protection: Yes