8 Packable Sun Hats That Won't Get Crushed in Your Suitcase
Every summer, I'm tempted to invest in a sun hat for my warm weather travels, but what always prevents me from indulging in the trend is the burden of packing it. Bulky hats occupy a lot of space in a suitcase and typically lose their shape after being stuffed inside. I've even tried wearing my hat while traveling so that I could avoid the hassle of packing it, which inevitably led to my forgetting it at security.
The solution, I learned after much research, was simple. This wasn't just a me problem. This was a universal frustration that was made clear when I discovered just how many brands make "packable hats" designed specifically for traveling. Whether they fold or roll up or are simply made from flexible materials making them more durable for packing, below are our 8 favorites.
Gap Panama Hat
Gap's packable straw hat is a classic style for anyone hoping to ease into summer hats. This bendable, woven straw maintains its shape making it easy to pack.
To buy: gap.com, $45
Madewell Packable Braided Straw Hat
This is a slightly more structured classic style, at least on the surface. While it appears structured, it is actually designed for packing, produced in a flexible straw that's perfect for folding up and throwing in your beach bag or suitcase.
To buy: madewell.com, $40
Wallaroo Hat Company Scrunchie Sun Hat
This lightweight, wide-brimmed hat is perfect if you're looking for maximum sun protection. It has a wire-edged brim that you can adjust based on your preferred look. The hat also easily rolls up, making packing a breeze.
To buy: amazon.com, $47
Athleta Wide Brim Sun Hat
athleta.comA wide brim hat is a simple yet stylish accessory for when you'll be spending time outdoors, and this version from Athleta gets bonus points for being water-repellant.
To buy: athleta.com, $48
San Diego Hat Company Ultrabraid Visor
This visor offers impressive sun protection, since it's made with fabric that blocks UV rays. Plus, it rolls up to pack, taking up minimal suitcase space.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Madewell Tie-dye Short-brimmed Bucket Hat
This breezy bucket hat will make a statement while providing some much-needed shade. And since it's made from cotton canvas, you can fold it up without worrying that the hat will lose its shape.
To buy: madewell.com, $32
Sunlily Roll-n-go Sun Hat
This sun hat rolls up and can be secured with a strap and snap closure, so it's easier than ever to throw in your bag, or your luggage.
To buy: amazon.com, $17
Holiday Bucket Hat
This cotton bucket hat has an inner band for a secure fit, as well as straps that tie around the chin, so it will be sure to keep up with you on all your adventures this summer.
To buy: freepeople.com, $120
