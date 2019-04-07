8 Packable Sun Hats That Won't Get Crushed in Your Suitcase

Every summer, I'm tempted to invest in a sun hat for my warm weather travels, but what always prevents me from indulging in the trend is the burden of packing it. Bulky hats occupy a lot of space in a suitcase and typically lose their shape after being stuffed inside. I've even tried wearing my hat while traveling so that I could avoid the hassle of packing it, which inevitably led to my forgetting it at security.

The solution, I learned after much research, was simple. This wasn't just a me problem. This was a universal frustration that was made clear when I discovered just how many brands make "packable hats" designed specifically for traveling. Whether they fold or roll up or are simply made from flexible materials making them more durable for packing, below are our 8 favorites.