The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Pack for the Beach

As soon as summer hits, all we want is to be by the water. And who can blame us? Research has shown there are benefits to just existing in close proximity to a vast expanse of blue. Sometimes it's your hotel's infinity pool with an ice-cold beverage in hand. Or maybe an aqua-fueled adventure is more your scene, like wakeboarding or kite surfing on the open sea. Whatever your preferred water activity may be, you're going to need some tried-and-true swim trunks.

Related: The Best Men's Water Shoes for Hiking and the Beach

A great pair of trunks doesn't just look good, but they also feel good. Who wants to feel their soggy shorts bunching up as they dry off or ballooning out around you in the water? Nobody. So look for a pair that is cut well and has a good shape for your body. There are also tons of great swim shorts that have quick-drying fabrics that won't make you feel as if you're wearing a wet diaper for hours after you swim. Some shorts are designed specifically for active lifestyles, as well, so you will have a short that is comfortable enough for your hike, but also water-appropriate if you're tempted by some impromptu waterfall diving.

If you're exploring a seaside town or boating for the day, a swim trunk that disguises itself as shorts should be on your radar. Come dinnertime, you can just slip on a pair of dress sneakers, grab a shirt, and look perfectly put-together for your evening of dinner and drinks.

Whether you're looking for a pair that is sporty, preppy, or straight-up funky, read on for our 10 favorite men's swim trunks.