The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Pack for the Beach
As soon as summer hits, all we want is to be by the water. And who can blame us? Research has shown there are benefits to just existing in close proximity to a vast expanse of blue. Sometimes it's your hotel's infinity pool with an ice-cold beverage in hand. Or maybe an aqua-fueled adventure is more your scene, like wakeboarding or kite surfing on the open sea. Whatever your preferred water activity may be, you're going to need some tried-and-true swim trunks.
A great pair of trunks doesn't just look good, but they also feel good. Who wants to feel their soggy shorts bunching up as they dry off or ballooning out around you in the water? Nobody. So look for a pair that is cut well and has a good shape for your body. There are also tons of great swim shorts that have quick-drying fabrics that won't make you feel as if you're wearing a wet diaper for hours after you swim. Some shorts are designed specifically for active lifestyles, as well, so you will have a short that is comfortable enough for your hike, but also water-appropriate if you're tempted by some impromptu waterfall diving.
If you're exploring a seaside town or boating for the day, a swim trunk that disguises itself as shorts should be on your radar. Come dinnertime, you can just slip on a pair of dress sneakers, grab a shirt, and look perfectly put-together for your evening of dinner and drinks.
Whether you're looking for a pair that is sporty, preppy, or straight-up funky, read on for our 10 favorite men's swim trunks.
J.Crew Swim Stretch 6" Trunks
J.Crew has made a big splash with its affordable-yet-durable swimwear. Get a standard solid swim short, or try a pair with multi-colored stripes.
To buy: jcrew.com, $70
Rhone Fletcher 7" Board Shorts
A T+L editor favorite, Rhone makes super comfortable swim trunks that are cut well and aren't overly baggy.
To buy: rhone.com, $98
Saturdays NYC Ennis Boardshorts
This colorblock 5.5-inch style from New York-based surf brand, Saturdays NYC, is made of a quick-drying, material that has a metal eyelet at the back to prevent underwater ballooning.
To buy: saturdaysnyc.com, $125
Fair Harbor Bayberry Swim Trunks
These seven-inch swim trunks with an understated wave pattern will fit right in at the beach. They also come with a CoolMax quick-drying boxer brief liner, so they're an exceptionally comfortable pair.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $68
Ted Baker London Pinch Geo Print Swim Trunks
The grey patterned shorts give off a luxe look that's perfect for any resort pool. The seven-inch inseam is flattering and not too bulky.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $99
Billabong All Day Overdye 17" Layback Swim Trunks
Leave it to Billabong to craft a pair of beachy swim shorts that look straight out of a California beach. They're water-repellant and quick-drying, too, so you can head from the water to lunch without worry.
To buy: zappos.com, $50
Mountain Hardware Chalkies Swim Shorts
Stand out on the beach or poolside in these bright red swim trunks, made from 100 percent nylon, giving off a sporty look.
To buy: zappos.com, $55
Nike Just Do It Swoosh Volley Swim Trunks
For a pair of swim trunks that look as good as they feel, opt for this one from Nike. Plus, they're made from recycled nylon, so you can feel good about your purchase's environmental impact.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $64
Vilebrequin Moorise Starfish Dance Superflex Swim Trunks
These starfish-printed swim trunks with a five-inch inseam will be sure to make a statement. And since they're made by cult favorite brand Vilebrequin, you know they're made to stand the test of time.
To buy: zappos.com, $290
Bonobos Rivier Sun Tile Swim Trunks
The stunning sun print and color combination is reason enough to go for these shorts. But they also offer UPF 50+ sun protection, so you can get extra coverage from UVA and UVB rays while you're outside.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $78
