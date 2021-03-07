From Packable Puffers to Camoflauge, These Are the Best Heated Jackets on Amazon

You know the soothing feeling of sliding just-activated HotHands warmers into your gloves or shoes? Heated jackets offer that same relief for your core with specifically placed heating elements that get their warmth from wearable battery packs. Whether you're working on outdoor repair projects or braving the chilly metal bleachers of your kids' sporting events, heated jackets can keep you warm with fewer layers, and thus keep Michelin Man comparisons at bay.
If you're wondering how long heated jackets last for, it all depends on the strength of the jacket's battery. Since most jacket batteries range from 5000 milliampere-hour to 10000 milliampere-hour, you can expect a heated jacket to last anywhere from a couple hours to a few days.
And not all heated jackets are the same. Amazon alone has a variety of styles suited for every need and personal taste, with options like puffer styles, camouflage, and parkas. And like anything you wear, the fabric of a heated jacket is important. From breathable softshell fabrics to heavier coats lined with fleece, take into account the elements you'll be putting your heated jacket up against.
Not sure where to start on your heated jacket search? Thanks to outdoors enthusiasts, avid campers, construction workers, and sports spectators who've purchased these jackets themselves and left praise-filled reviews, we've narrowed down the best ones you can buy on Amazon right now.
These are the best heated jackets to shop on Amazon, according to customers:
With hundreds of perfect reviews saying it keeps you warmer for longer, Ororo’s Slim Fit Heated Jacket is the clear favorite among Amazon shoppers. The breathable jacket has three separate carbon fiber heating elements along the left and right sides and mid-back that generate heat for up to 10 hours on one charge. It has three heat settings, which can be changed with the press of a button on the chest, to set the temperature between 100 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit.
Parka jackets are a winter staple. And when the popular style is paired with a heated design, it’s a recipe for an Amazon shopper-approved must-have. Ororo’s heated parka brings together a longline silhouette for extra coverage and a battery pack that provides up to 10 hours of warmth on its highest heat setting.
Ptahdus’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket has five heating panels, the most of any jacket on this list. Two of them are along the right and left pockets to keep hands warm and toasty. The shopper-approved jacket is made from a soft woven material and has a comfortable fit. While running on its lowest setting, it can provide 8 continuous hours of heat on one charge.
This best-selling hooded sweatshirt offers a mid-layer option that can be worn alone or under another jacket. Made from a breathable cotton and polyester blend with a soft fleece lining inside, the sweatshirt has a relaxed and comfortable fit. Shoppers who swear by its three-panel heating zones say it “heats up super fast,” and thanks to an extra plug on its battery port, you can charge your USB port devices on the go.
If you want the benefits of a heated jacket but don’t want to buy a jacket, a heated vest is another option. This popular one from Ororo comes in both women’s and men’s silhouettes for a tailored and streamlined look. Since the lightly insulated vest is both wind- and water-resistant, it’s ideal for layering even without the heating element turned on.
For those long days spent in the woods, a heated jacket should be on any hunter’s packing list. This camouflage jacket features carbon fiber heating zones across the left and right chest, as well as the mid-back area. Because it lasts up to 10 hours on one charge, Amazon shoppers have said it’s made “sitting in a tree stand not so bad.”
Puffer jackets are a shopper favorite for many reasons. Aside from their trendiness, they’re often packable, making it easy to stay prepared for whatever weather comes your way — even when you’re limited on space. This jacket brings together a stylish puffer design and ultra-thin built-in heating areas across 30 percent of its core, so it’s a match made in winter gear heaven.
Most heated jackets cost around $150, but this one — which one Amazon shopper crowned “the best bang for your buck” — will only cost you $80. The water- and wind-resistant jacket has a breathable polyester blend outer and an anti-static fleece liner to trap in heat. The highly rated jacket comes in three colors, including this vibrant pink that’ll stand out in a crowd of neutrals.
