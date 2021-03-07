From Packable Puffers to Camoflauge, These Are the Best Heated Jackets on Amazon

With hundreds of perfect reviews saying it keeps you warmer for longer, Ororo’s Slim Fit Heated Jacket is the clear favorite among Amazon shoppers. The breathable jacket has three separate carbon fiber heating elements along the left and right sides and mid-back that generate heat for up to 10 hours on one charge. It has three heat settings, which can be changed with the press of a button on the chest, to set the temperature between 100 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit.

