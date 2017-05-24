11 Stylish Swim Cover-ups to Live in This Summer
In our opinion, beachwear should always be flattering, comfortable, and stylish. We love the classics — you can get creative with a bold-printed sarong and come up with different ways to tie it every time you head down to the sand.
A cute cotton romper or a flowy maxi dress in a vibrant hue are so easy to wear and will have you looking chic and vacation-appropriate. If you’re headed to a destination that tends to get a bit breezier in the evening, opt for a long-sleeved tunic or a pair of wide-legged linen pants that you could pair with a shirt or a lightweight summer jacket.
Whether you prefer to mix and match separates or don a one-piece, you’ll have plenty of choices to consider for your next beach getaway.
Summersalt The Beach to Brunch Wrap Skirt
Summersalt makes some of our favorite swimwear, so it's only fitting that the brand also has some stunning cover-ups in stock, including this gorgeous flowing skirt.
To buy: summersalt.com, $80
Tommy Bahama Shirt Cover-up
We love the loose boyfriend silhouette of this shirt cover-up and the classic, Breton-striped pattern.
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $98
La Blanca Slouchy Hooded Sweater Cover-up Tunic
If you want a little more coverage on breezy days or chilly nights, opt for this cozy hooded dress, made from a super-soft knit material.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $69
Roxy Oceanside Linen Blend Beach Pants
These gauzy linen pants can take you from the pool deck to an al fresco lunch, thanks to their flowy cut and nautical drawstring detail.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $40
Beach Riot x REVOLVE Palm Sarong Cover-up
Wrap yourself in this playful palm-print sarong for a stylish poolside look.
To buy: revolve.com, $60
Madewell Tie-Strap Cover-up Romper
There's no simpler summer outfit than a stylish one-piece. We love the colorful vertical stripes on this soft cotton romper.
To buy: madewell.com, $80
L.L.Bean Relaxed Caftan Cover-up
This 100 percent cotton button-up shirt has a crinkled texture that makes it extra-breathable for hot summer days.
To buy: llbean.com, $45 (originally $55)
prAna Keoki Tunic
This tunic-style swim cover-up features a comfy relaxed fit and is made from recycled materials.
To buy: prana.com, $38 (originally $75)
Elan Cover-up Slip Dress
You can't go wrong with an LBD — on and off the beach. This version is strappy, swingy, and perfect for summer days. It even has pockets.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $44
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover-up
This shirtdress is both soft and breathable, and it comes in 16 colors.
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
Bindya Fruity Sarong
The colorful fruit print and ruffle trim will make this sarong the most fun accessory in your beach bag.
To buy: shopbop.com, $95
Lemlem Sofia Mini Dress
Lemlem caftans are a warm-weather staple, but this mini-dress is the perfect, no-stress, wear anywhere cover-up. Made in Ethiopia, the craftsmanship and breathable cotton textile behind this striking number make it one you'll want to wear (and should!) to more than just the beach.
To buy: lemlem.com, $345