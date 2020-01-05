This Comfortable Travel Shawl Is Basically a Blanket You Can Wear in Public

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

I have no problem admitting I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve left my apartment wishing it were socially acceptable to simply wear a blanket and pajamas — a snuggie, even! — out into the world. Fashion is cool and everything, but does it really rival the feeling of being in bed during the hours you can’t actually be in bed? The answer is no, not really, because nothing can compare to that feeling.

While the start of 2020 hasn’t brought about new social norms surrounding wearable blankets as office-wear, it has brought me to a product that can at least make me feel like I’m wearing a blanket outside of my bed in one situation: while I’m traveling. Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic Travel Shawl at Nordstrom is literally a wearable blanket that’s made for the times you’re jetting off to new locales, and it’s exactly what any airplane or train ride needs to ensure you remain (as the name of the product suggests) cozy for the whole journey.

It doesn’t hurt that it’s also a stylish piece, so you can at least look like you aren’t wearing what is essentially a blanket with pockets. It’s the little things, you know?

RELATED: This Airplane Throw and Sleep Mask Set Will Make You Feel Like You’re in First Class — and It's 40% Off in Nordstrom’s Half-yearly Sale

The shawl is made from Barefoot Dreams’ one-of-a-kind CozyChic material, a machine-washable microfiber that won’t pill or shrink and offers a cushy, warm feel. It’s long enough to wrap over your shoulders and cuddle into, and it even has pockets for you to store whatever your heart desires: your phone, earplugs, snacks, you name it.

The shawl also doesn’t look like a blanket, so you can wear it out in public without feeling like you forgot to get properly dressed in the morning.

Whenever you’re not using it during your travels, there’s a nifty hack for compressing it easily: Simply fold up the shawl and slip it into one of its own pockets. Once it’s all packed up, you can either stuff it in your carry-on bag or use it as a pillow while you try to catch some ZZZs.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $110

Customers love this item, mostly due to its blanket-like qualities. As one customer wrote, “Perfect for travel… when done, it fits easily into your carry-on. What’s not to like?”

I firmly believe that all travel blankets should be easily packable and come with pockets, and Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic travel shawl is ticking both those boxes — with the added bonus of being really, really comfortable and not looking like you’re wearing a blanket.

Now all that’s left to do is book my first flight of 2020. Talk about travel inspo.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.