Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Has Tons of Cozy Winter Clothes Deals — Up to 64% Off
Pulling on your favorite relaxed sweater or leggings when it's chilly outside is one of life's greatest pleasures. But if you've worn that same cozy item until it's really worn out, it might be time for a refresh. Update your winter apparel with super soft and warm staples at a steep discount within Amazon's Outlet store. Seriously, you can find dozens of comfy clothes from popular brands up to 64 percent off — but these deals won't last long, so you'll need to grab them fast.
Whether you're traveling somewhere warm, bundling up right at home, or braving the cold outside, Amazon's outlet has new fashion deals this month on everything you could want from best-sellers and top-rated picks from Nautica, Champion, Amazon Essentials, and more. And the best part? The deals start at just $7.
Amazon Cozy Clothing Outlet Deals
- PrettyGuide Women's Turtleneck Knit Sweater, from $37 with coupon (originally $44)
- Justsay Women's Wool Thick Wool Socks, from $7 (originally $19)
- Amazon Essentials Women's Water-Resistant Collar Coat, from $22 (originally $46)
- Toreel Women's High-Waisted Leggings Set, from $23 (originally $40)
- Angelina Women's Cozy Fleece Pajama Set, from $26 with coupon (originally $50)
- Furtalk Winter Knitted Beanie with Faux Fur Pom, from $25 (originally $27)
- Bial Men's Heated Vest, from $56 (originally $80)
- Russell Athletic Men's Dri-Power Fleece Jogger, from $16 (originally $20)
- Nautica Men's Water Resistant Nylon Puffer Jacket, from $127 (originally $225)
- Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Hoodie, from $28 (originally $45)
- Roadbox Men's Thermal Underwear Long Johns, from $20 (originally $40)
- Champion Men's Classic Long-Sleeve Tee, from $16 (originally $30)
While staying in, you'll love this knitted turtleneck sweater that has a stylish diamond pattern and ribbed cuffs, and it comes in 19 colors and styles. And when it's time for bed, slip into this long-sleeved fleece pajama set that's super cozy and is 48 percent off with a hidden coupon. It's available in several styles, but this plaid option is very winter chic. Plus, you can't go wrong with a classic long-sleeve tee, and this one from Champion has more than 4,800 five-star ratings. It's made with lightweight cotton, making it perfect for layering and it's just $16 — that's 49 percent less than the original price.
Heading out and need to bundle up? Stay comfy and cozy long after you head out the door with this rechargeable heated vest that's on sale at Amazon right now. The thermal vest is designed with three warmth settings up to 150 degrees and heats up around the neck, upper and lower back, and the stomach area. For lighter days, consider this long collar coat from Amazon Essentials that starts at just $22 for a limited time. This editor-loved option has a good amount of weight to it, is waterproof, and comes in five stylish colors.
Browse through our list below to see other amazing deals hidden within the Amazon Outlet store. With such great sales, give yourself permission to get more than one!
