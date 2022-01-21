Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Has Tons of Cozy Winter Clothes Deals — Up to 64% Off

While staying in, you'll love this knitted turtleneck sweater that has a stylish diamond pattern and ribbed cuffs, and it comes in 19 colors and styles. And when it's time for bed, slip into this long-sleeved fleece pajama set that's super cozy and is 48 percent off with a hidden coupon. It's available in several styles, but this plaid option is very winter chic. Plus, you can't go wrong with a classic long-sleeve tee, and this one from Champion has more than 4,800 five-star ratings. It's made with lightweight cotton, making it perfect for layering and it's just $16 — that's 49 percent less than the original price.