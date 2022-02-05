I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the $22 Comfy Sweatpants That I Can't Stop Wearing
I truly am a lover of all things warm and cozy, and that definitely applies to my clothes, especially in the winter. I'm constantly on the hunt to find comfy sweaters, sweatpants, sneakers — you name it, I've probably tried it. As a shopping editor, I've made it my job to uncover the best the internet has to offer at a great price, and my newest obsession has to be the Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants. While I was sent a pair from Amazon, I have easily decided I will be stocking up on more of these pants that are unbelievably just $22.
Sometimes it's difficult to find the line between wearing frumpy sweatpants and choosing skin-tight leggings. I'm a big fan of both, but on the daily, feeling comfy while I work or relax is a top priority. And that is why I'm constantly wearing these relaxed joggers that have a nicely fitted appearance, making them perfect to wear out to run errands, grab take-out, or catch a flight. I admit, I've done all three in these.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
These super soft sweatpants are made with a cotton and polyester blend and are lined with a decent layer of fleece, keeping me warm without making me sweat. I've also laundered these pants several times, and can attest that the lining is still silky-smooth and does not pill like other sweatpants I've had in the past.
One of my favorite features about these jogger-style sweatpants is the fit. These have a stretchy waist that's easy to slip on without rolling down and the drawstring lets me customize the fit. I also really love the ribbed cuffs that prevent the pant legs from scooching upward while I'm wearing it in bed. Cold legs at nighttime? Yes, that is a nightmare that I no longer have to bear.
I'm not the only one who is a fan of these joggers. In fact, these Amazon Essentials sweatpants have more than 14,000 five-star ratings from fellow Amazon shoppers who can't stop wearing them. And because they come in 31 colors, I'm very inclined to buy myself another pair, especially since it's just $22.
If you're not satisfied with your winter loungewear apparel, consider these extremely comfy sweatpants. Trust me, you'll wear them every second you get.
