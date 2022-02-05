I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the $22 Comfy Sweatpants That I Can't Stop Wearing

I truly am a lover of all things warm and cozy, and that definitely applies to my clothes, especially in the winter. I'm constantly on the hunt to find comfy sweaters, sweatpants, sneakers — you name it, I've probably tried it. As a shopping editor, I've made it my job to uncover the best the internet has to offer at a great price, and my newest obsession has to be the Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants. While I was sent a pair from Amazon, I have easily decided I will be stocking up on more of these pants that are unbelievably just $22.