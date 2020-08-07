As the weather continues to heat up and many of us continue to stay home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s become increasingly important to have a wardrobe that’s cooling enough for hot weather, comfortable enough to relax in at home, and presentable enough for countless Zoom calls, both for work and with your friends. Luckily, there are tons of options that fit this bill on Amazon, like this summer dress from the seller Ecowish , which has over 1,600 five-star reviews and 29 different color and style options.
The dress has a cut-out waist that’s accentuated by a tie front over the chest and a stretchy band at the waist. The skirt portion of the dress is midi-length and accentuated with buttons down the front. The material is made from a soft polyester blend that shoppers compare to a light linen, which helps it remain cool and breathable in hot weather.
Amongst the different colors and styles available, there’s bright yellow, red plaid, and navy blue. In all options — with the exception of the blue floral and pink floral styles — the buttons on the skirt are functional, so you can button and unbutton them however you’d like. Some of the dress styles have separate ties for the front chest portion of the dress, which allow you to cinch the fabric in whatever fashion you want. All of this allows the dress to be totally personalized, so you can style it as your own.
Shoppers who rated the dress five stars on Amazon commented on how lightweight the dress is in hot weather, as well as how many different ways it can be styled: “The dress itself is lightweight and breathable, it’s flowy, and with the smock back it always has room to adjust to your shape… I looped the bust area around the middle of my strapless bra then tied and, wow, this [made] such a difference with fit all around. You can dress up or down, giving you a few different looks. I will be ordering this dress in red as well.”
The best part? The dress starts at only $29, so it’s affordable enough to even buy it in a couple of different styles and colors if you’d like, without breaking the bank. Considering this piece is both comfortable enough to wear while you’re relaxing at home as well as presentable enough to wear during work calls, that’s not a bad deal at all.
To buy: amazon.com , from $29
