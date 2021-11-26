The 21 Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Black Friday

When it comes to outerwear, Amazon is a gold mine for trusty coats and jackets that look a lot more expensive than they really are. Take your pick from cute puffer jackets for both men and women, which are drastically reduced this weekend to just $28 a pop. Another standout is this handsomely priced men's quarter-zip polar fleece jacket, which is a steal for under $20. This popular pullover is very travel-friendly and made of a midweight fleece material.