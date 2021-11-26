The 21 Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Black Friday
Black Friday (otherwise known as the biggest shopping day of the year in America) is finally here, which means the savings are steep on so many must-haves. This is, hands down, the day to snap up top-rated clothing essentials like puffer jackets, sporty sneakers, comfy bralettes, and sleek leggings; and naturally, Amazon can be your one-stop shop for all things affordable and functional.
As expected, Amazon slashed prices on plenty of gift-worthy clothing, shoes, and accessories, which will not only stretch your budget a little farther this year, but also delight every recipient on your list. To cut to the chase, we rounded up the top 21 fashion deals for men and women, and we highly encourage you to shop quickly because these highly reviewed items could sell out in mere hours.
When it comes to outerwear, Amazon is a gold mine for trusty coats and jackets that look a lot more expensive than they really are. Take your pick from cute puffer jackets for both men and women, which are drastically reduced this weekend to just $28 a pop. Another standout is this handsomely priced men's quarter-zip polar fleece jacket, which is a steal for under $20. This popular pullover is very travel-friendly and made of a midweight fleece material.
"Great piece of gear at a great price," one reviewer shared, who added, "Fleece is probably considered midweight and works well by itself for temps in the 50s. Kangaroo pocket is great for holding stuff like my phone and mask when not around people. [The] fabric overlay on the shoulders and neck is also a nice touch."
Other standout deals include generous discounts on Calvin Klein bralettes, cozy outerwear, Levi's jeans, and buttery soft high-waisted leggings, the latter of which are essential if you're on the go. The high-quality, sleek leggings are marked down to just $17, and customers say they feel amazing on and look nearly identical to more expensive athleisure brands.
Shop the best Black Friday Amazon fashion deals below.
Best Women's Fashion Deals
- Calvin Klein Triangle Logo Bralette, $19 (orig. $38)
- Tumi Tumipax Vest, $81–$94 (orig. $195)
- Donpapa Memory Foam Fluffy Slippers, $17 (orig. $25)
- Doublju Lightweight Hoodie, $29 (orig. $38)
- Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $38–$42 (orig. $70)
- Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High-Waisted Leggings, $17 (orig. $23)
- Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket, $28 (orig. $42)
- Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Coat, $42 (orig. $60)
- Amazon Essentials Heavyweight Puffer Jacket, $40 (orig. $57)
- Daily Ritual Mock Neck Sweater, $28 (orig. $40)
- Rayico Packing Cubes, $10 (orig. $17)
Best Men's Fashion Deals
- Coofandy Tracksuit Set, $38–$41 (orig. $90)
- Adidas EQ21 Run Sneaker, $64 (orig. $80)
- Samsonite Expandable Carry-on Luggage, $130 (orig. $160)
- Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans, $34 (orig. $60)
- Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Puffer Jacket, $28 (orig. $39)
- Amazon Essentials Men's Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket, $15–$28 (orig. $28–$50)
- Amazon Essentials Men's French Terry Hooded Sweatshirt, $19 (orig. $26)
- Amazon Essentials Flannel Pajama Pants, $11 (orig. $15)
- Amazon Essentials Slim-fit Flannel Shirt, $14 (orig. $25–$32)
- Goodthreads Men's Fleece Jogger Pants, $18 (orig. $25)
