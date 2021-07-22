I'm a Fashion Editor, and Here Are the 7 Items I'm Packing in My Carry-on Suitcase All Summer

This might be one the most eye-catching carry-on bags I've laid eyes on in a while. The cheerful colors and limited-edition designs piqued my initial interest, but the super smart design and waterproof shell won me over. The Go Bag Mini by Baboon to the Moon counts as a personal item on the plane, which means you can maximize every square inch of this one, and still bring a sensible roller bag for the heavy lifting. With detachable straps, this cool tote can be worn as a crossbody bag, backpack, or briefcase, and it has plenty of handy pockets and compartments to keep you completely organized.