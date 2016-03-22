Looking Back at Travel Style Through the Decades
Over the last five decades, T+L has chronicled the great hotels of the era—and how we dressed to stay there.
The Most Fashionable Hotel in Paris, Hôtel Costes, Now Has a Sophisticated Sister Property
Hôtel Costes was the French capital’s coolest address, and now the property has an equally-chic sibling, Castiglione. Think of it as classic Paris, but with a twist—just the place to show off this season’s most stylish looks.
Travelers Say This Perfectly Packable UPF 30 Dress Wicks Away Sweat and Doesn't Wrinkle
No matter if you roll or fold, this dress will be just fine.
Kim Kardashian Is Designing the Official Team USA Undergarments and Loungewear at the Olympics - and You Can Shop Them, Too
And yes, we'll be able to shop them, too.
This Idyllic Hotel Is Bringing the Best of Fitness, Shopping, and Cocktails to the Hamptons This Summer
The Reform Club may be your one-stop-shop while in the Hamptons this summer.
8 Caribbean Brands That Bring the Island Vibes to You
Skincare, swimwear, accessories, and more.