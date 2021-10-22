Nordstrom Just Secretly Put Its Trendiest Fall Jackets on Sale for Under $85
Fall is officially here, and that means it's time to upgrade your winter wardrobe. When the cooler temperatures officially hit, it may be hard to climb out of your cozy slippers, oversized sweaters, and snuggly sweatpants to venture outdoors.
But the key to staying warm — and fashionable — all winter long is to secure the perfect fall jacket. Of course, you'll want a fall coat that's cozy and warm, but take this search one step further by ensuring it's made with quality material, offers full coverage, and is trendy enough to pair with all of your cute seasonal looks.
Luckily, Nordstrom just cut prices on some of its cutest fall jackets and coats as we approach the coolest season of the year. From faux fur to quilted cotton to wool flannel, these cozy and cute coats check off all boxes, ensuring that you'll want to stay wrapped in them all winter long.
And you can save up to 60 percent off if you buy them right now! So, before the snow starts to fall, get one step ahead by treating yourself to a new fall coat that will last through the cool seasons to come. They also make great holiday gifts!
Read on for the coziest fall jackets and coats from Nordstrom, all on sale and under $85 right now.
Related Items
Thread & Supply Woven Jacket
For just $40, you can have a fall coat that feels just like being wrapped up in the coziest robe. This Thread & Supply Woven Jacket is made with plush polyester and a jersey lining for ultimate warmth. It also has elastic cuffs and hidden button closures to keep you covered. The deep pockets are a major bonus.
To buy: nordstom.com, $40 (originally $49)
Halogen Faux Teddy Coat
Everyone loves a teddy coat, and this one from Halogen meets the mark. It's made with recycled polyester to keep you warm, while also giving you that cozy faux fur teddy look. The inside is lined, while on the outside, it has front welt pockets to keep your hands covered from the cold. Nordstrom shoppers love it, too. "Absolutely adore this coat!" one customer said, adding that it's "so soft and fuzzy." You can get it on sale for 40 percent off right now.
To buy: nordstom.com, $78 (originally $129)
Treasure & Bond Double-Breasted Diamond Quilted Cotton Jacket
Quilting is so trendy in the fall, especially when you pair it with tall boots. This one from Treasure & Bond is currently 40 percent off and made of 100 percent cotton. The quilted pattern and notched collar will elevate your autumn look — even Nordstrom shoppers say it's "perfect for fall." Best of all: You can throw it in the washing machine when it needs cleaning.
To buy: nordstom.com, $84 (originally $139)
Halogen Plaid Long Coat
For just $76, we are loving this flannel coat that'll keep you warm all season long. It really is a look all in itself, especially when paired with black jeans, booties, and a turtleneck. Although it has a wrap-style closure and tie at the waist, it also can be secured with buttons for extra coverage. It's on sale for 60 percent off, so grab it while you can!
To buy: nordstom.com, $76 (originally $189)
Nordstrom Wool Utility Shirt
Another statement piece, this trendy coat is perfect for your work wardrobe. It's made with a warm wool and polyester blend and fastened with a front button closure to keep you warm. Four roomy pockets ensure that you can leave your purse at home and store what you need, all while keeping your hands warm. Normally priced at $150, you'll save more than you'll spend with this Nordstrom sale — this fall jacket is just $60.
To buy: nordstom.com, $60 (originally $149)
Levi's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
While going out in the winter, it can be inconvenient to lug a large coat with you through the night. This Faux Leather Moto Jacket by Levi's eliminates that whole problem. It looks just like real leather, but is made of 100 percent polyurethane, so you'll stay warm in this fall jacket — especially if you layer. It zips up all the way to the collar and is lined for extra warmth. You can get it on sale at Nordstrom for just $75 right now.
To buy: nordstom.com, $75 (originally $98)
Halogen Knit Moto Jacket
Stand out in the crowd with this burgundy Knit Moto Jacket by Halogen. This edgy jacket is another option that is great for a nice dinner out, all while keeping you warm with a cozy polyester and spandex exterior. It zips all the way up for full coverage, and even has front zip pockets to securely store items. Nordstrom shoppers also love this jacket: "It is very soft and comfy while still looking stylish," one customer wrote. Snag it on sale for 40 percent off right now.
To buy: nordstom.com, $60 (originally $99)
