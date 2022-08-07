These Floating Sunglasses Actually Work — and They're Just $39

My son is 10 months old, and since he's been born I've gone through four pairs of sunglasses. How, you may wonder, does having a baby have anything to do with sunglass wreckage? If you haven't had the experience of trying to do, well, pretty much anything with small kids, you may not know that little children love to rip things from your face and fling them to faraway places, such as out moving cars windows or, just hypothetically speaking, into your neighbors compost bin.

After the slew of sunglass casualties, I decided enough was enough. I needed to find a pair of sunglasses that would hold up to a little abuse: EyeBuyDirect's Floating sunglasses. And no better time to test them out than over summer vacation, during which I was absolutely positive that pair no. five would end up on the ocean floor, bottom of a lake, or lost anywhere else where we might be trying to enjoy a family outing. Sunglasses that claim to float? We'll see about that.

Courtesy of Eyebuydirect

To buy: eyebuydirect.com, $39

First, I tested them in the bathtub against a pair of my husband's athletic-style sunglasses that felt pretty similar in weight. His sank straight to the bottom, while mine plopped into the water then buoyed back to the surface. Miraculously, my new EyeBuyDirect sunglasses did the exact same thing at the beach when my child knocked them off my head into the ocean. Somehow they haven't been lost at sea yet, and the fact that they are under $40 makes the EyeBuyDirect Floating Sunglasses a complete no-brainer for summer.

The magic is in the shades's low-density plastic material, which keeps them from sinking to the bottom of whatever body of water they happen to end up in. But, of course, what is function without fashion (especially while on vacay)? These sunglasses come in a wide variety of color and lens combinations — 24, to be exact — from bright hues like aqua pink lenses paired with blue frames to classic black-on-black styles.

Courtesy of Eyebuydirect

To buy: eyebuydirect.com, $39

Regardless of if you have kids or not, if you want to save yourself the hassle of losing your sunglasses in the middle of your vacation, boating adventure, or pool day, the EyeBuyDirect Floating Sunglasses are a worthwhile purchase for just $39. Even better? We have a buy-one-get-one promo code. Use BOGOMDVIP on any two EyeBuyDirect frames (besides Ray-Ban and Oakley) and you'll score two new pairs for the price of just one.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.