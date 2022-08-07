These Floating Sunglasses Actually Work — and They're Just $39

You can get two for the price of one with our promo code.

By Laura Fisher
Published on August 7, 2022
Floating Sunglasses
Photo: Courtesy of Eyebuydirect

My son is 10 months old, and since he's been born I've gone through four pairs of sunglasses. How, you may wonder, does having a baby have anything to do with sunglass wreckage? If you haven't had the experience of trying to do, well, pretty much anything with small kids, you may not know that little children love to rip things from your face and fling them to faraway places, such as out moving cars windows or, just hypothetically speaking, into your neighbors compost bin.

After the slew of sunglass casualties, I decided enough was enough. I needed to find a pair of sunglasses that would hold up to a little abuse: EyeBuyDirect's Floating sunglasses. And no better time to test them out than over summer vacation, during which I was absolutely positive that pair no. five would end up on the ocean floor, bottom of a lake, or lost anywhere else where we might be trying to enjoy a family outing. Sunglasses that claim to float? We'll see about that.

Floating Sunglasses
Courtesy of Eyebuydirect

To buy: eyebuydirect.com, $39

First, I tested them in the bathtub against a pair of my husband's athletic-style sunglasses that felt pretty similar in weight. His sank straight to the bottom, while mine plopped into the water then buoyed back to the surface. Miraculously, my new EyeBuyDirect sunglasses did the exact same thing at the beach when my child knocked them off my head into the ocean. Somehow they haven't been lost at sea yet, and the fact that they are under $40 makes the EyeBuyDirect Floating Sunglasses a complete no-brainer for summer.

The magic is in the shades's low-density plastic material, which keeps them from sinking to the bottom of whatever body of water they happen to end up in. But, of course, what is function without fashion (especially while on vacay)? These sunglasses come in a wide variety of color and lens combinations — 24, to be exact — from bright hues like aqua pink lenses paired with blue frames to classic black-on-black styles.

Floating Sunglasses
Courtesy of Eyebuydirect

To buy: eyebuydirect.com, $39

Regardless of if you have kids or not, if you want to save yourself the hassle of losing your sunglasses in the middle of your vacation, boating adventure, or pool day, the EyeBuyDirect Floating Sunglasses are a worthwhile purchase for just $39. Even better? We have a buy-one-get-one promo code. Use BOGOMDVIP on any two EyeBuyDirect frames (besides Ray-Ban and Oakley) and you'll score two new pairs for the price of just one.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best-sunglasses-retailers
The Best Places to Buy Sunglasses
Editor Cooling Products
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 7 Cooling and Sun Protective Items I'm Bringing to Morocco
Samsonite Pro Duffel Bag
I Tried the Weekender Bag That Travelers Call the 'Best Carry-on Duffel' — and I Can't Believe How Much It Fits
July Editor's Picks
The Best Beach Day Essentials Under $300, According to T+L Editors
The Canvas Medium Transport Tote
This Best-selling $98 Madewell Travel Tote Just Dropped Down to $40 — But the Price Goes Back Up Tonight
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
An Airline Lost My Luggage During a Recent Trip — and This $28 Hack Helped Me Find It
Best Beach Canopies Lead
The Best Beach Canopies to Keep You Cool and Comfortable
editor favorite hotel at home products
I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are the Products I Use to Make My Home Feel Like a Luxury Hotel Suite
sunglasses
The Best Sunglasses for Every Trip
Ray-Ban sunglasses
Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton Have Been Spotted in These Stylish Sunglasses — and They're Up to 60% Off
reef water sandals
Shoppers Say These Stylish Water Shoes Are the 'Most Comfortable Sandals' They've Ever Worn
sneakers
Celebrities Like Cameron Diaz Can't Stop Wearing These Ultra-comfy Sneakers — and They're on Sale Now
Best Beach Essentials
The 15 Best Beach Accessories for Hitting the Sand
amazon best selling sandals
Amazon's Best-selling Sandals Are Perfect for Summer Travel — and They're All Under $50
smartwool fashion
One Editor Swears by These Cool, Comfy, and Anti-odor Layers for Travel and Workouts
Lively Swim Sale
This High-waisted Bikini Set Is One of the Most Flattering Swimsuits I've Ever Worn — and It's on Sale Now