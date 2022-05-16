This Top-selling Amazon Tennis Dress Is the 'Best Thing Ever' for Summer Trips, According to Shoppers
Summer weather always presents endless opportunities to get out and explore. And when temperatures rise, the last thing you want to do is feel weighed down in heavy, restrictive clothing, whether you're participating in your favorite workout or taking in the sights of a new city. If you're in the market for an active-minded summer garment that's functional, comfortable, and cute, Amazon shoppers have an amazing find for you: the Ewedoos Tennis Dress.
Let's just start by saying that, no, the exercise dress isn't exclusive to avid tennis players (though it is the perfect outfit if you love to play). Thanks to its versatile design, Amazon's best-selling tennis dress can be worn for a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, golfing, running, kayaking, sightseeing, shopping, running errands, and more. According to reviewers, it's the ″best thing ever″ to pack for summer trips since it can be worn as a comfy yet stylish outfit for both travel days and laidback activities on your itinerary.
This is because the Ewedoos Tennis Dress is made of a four-way-stretching nylon-spandex blend that gives it sweat-wicking abilities to keep you cool, comfortable, and dry while you're on the go. The A-line silhouette is not restrictive or form-fitting, helps promote ventilation in hot climates, and ″flows nicely″ for total ease of movement.
And if you're worried about coverage, the dress has a built-in bodysuit that consists of a bra and pair of shorts that ″stays in place″ for extra support and peace of mind, giving you the confidence to lunge, bend, and lean however you need. Additionally, the activewear dress has adjustable crisscross racerback straps for added security and support Oh, and did we mention the dress has two side pockets that can fit everything from tennis balls to your phone to credit cards and keys?
You can get the Ewedoos Tennis Dress in seven colors: black, white, mauve, pink, lavender, green, and teal. Each dress is available in sizes XS to 2XL and will look great with your favorite sneakers, sandals, and flip-flops.
"This is my new favorite dress," raved one Amazon customer. "It's truly amazing. I will be ordering in many other colors." Another highlighted that it's "so comfy and easy to get off and on." A third buyer complemented the built-in shorts, which helped prevent chafing on their hikes, and called the dress "so flattering." They added, "I will wear it all summer long." If you're concerned about the length, a fourth shopper appreciated that it's"not too short."
Speaking to its built-in bra's performance, an admittedly skeptical reviewer shared, "I feel supported, and when tried [it] on the first time, [I] did not adjust the straps to be looser, but I know I can and I would still be supported and covered." They also added that you can't see the padded cups through the dress and that it's even flattering enough to wear with a sweater in the spring.
When comparing it to name-brand activewear dresses, a shopper said: "It fits better, feels better, and I can't take it off." They even urged fellow Amazon customers to "skip all the rest!" Another reviewer chimed in that they would be spending most of their summer evenings in this dress. "Ladies, if you want to look effortless during the summer months for a cheap price, buy the dang dress," they added.
Its moisture-wicking fabric made one customer's trip to Busch Gardens "on a very hot summer day" more comfortable. They wrote: "[After] water rides, it dried quickly and was super breathable, probably the best thing to wear that day." Another reviewer was happy to report that it "allows so much room for movement," and one shopper said it kept them "cool and comfortable" in Disney World in August.
Curious to see if it lives up to the hype? Get the Ewedoos Tennis Dress on Amazon today and give your summer wardrobe the fashionable refresh it deserves.