These Jennifer Garner-approved KN95 Masks Are Perfect for Travel, and They're Finally Back in Stock

If you're like me, you're probably looking forward to a packed social calendar for the summer filled with exciting travel plans. Despite having so many new adventures to look forward to, I'm still a little nervous about flying during the pandemic. Even in light of the recent mask mandates, I still prefer to wear a face covering in public spaces for extra peace of mind against COVID-19. This is especially true when traveling, since the federal transportation mask mandate is still in place. And KN95s, in particular, are a great option for travelers since they provide more protection than loosely woven cloth masks, according to the CDC.