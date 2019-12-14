Over 2,000 Shoppers Have Given This Under-$20 Travel Set a Near-perfect Rating on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Flying can be an uncomfortable and stressful experience, even for the most seasoned travelers. While some things are out of your control, like flight delays and crying babies, there are things you can pack that will make even the longest flights much more manageable.

For example, Amazon shoppers say that the Everlasting Comfort Travel Pillow Set has “everything you need to have a relaxing trip.” The three-piece kit comes with a memory foam travel pillow, earplugs, and a comfortable eye mask that will help you catch some much-needed Zzzs in the air.

The plush pillow has an adjustable cord lock strap that keeps it in place and a raised orthopedic design that customers say is much more comfortable than your average U-shaped travel pillow — and it even has a secret pocket for your cell phone! The earplugs come with their own carrying case, and the padded sleep mask has an adjustable strap so you can find your perfect fit.

Customers love that the pillow’s super-soft velour cover is removable and machine-washable to easily rid it of airplane germs. But their favorite part seems to be the fact that the set comes with a durable drawstring bag that’s big enough to store all three items.

With details like that, it’s no wonder that more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the kit a near-perfect rating. “This travel set is just amazing,” said one customer. “If you have a 13-hour flight upcoming like I do, you should definitely buy this set. Can’t believe that I found what I was looking for so long!”

And according to another, “I fell asleep after I boarded, woke up, and the plane was in the air — and had been for nearly a half hour. Yes, this pillow was literally so comfortable that I slept through take-off. The eye mask is very comfortable, and the carrying sack helped to make it small enough to fit in my carry on tote. I'll never travel internationally without it!”

The travel set also comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee. And, perhaps best of all, it can be yours for less than $20, meaning you can make your next flight a much more pleasant experience without breaking the bank.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20