Everlane Is Closing Out the Year With a Major Sale — Here's What to Buy
If you've ever been tempted by something, literally anything, at Everlane, consider this your sign to buy it now. The direct-to-consumer brand is closing out 2021 with a massive blowout sale, and these deeply discounted prices go up to 60 percent off.
Everlane is known for its high-quality, understated essentials, like cozy cardigan sweaters, well-fitting denim, and comfy footwear for men and women, and this post-holiday sale is an opportunity to stock up without an ounce of buyer's remorse. While the brand's original prices are fairly accessible, an end-of-the-year sale makes them much sweeter — and a quick glance at the site makes clear that Everlane was feeling more than generous this time around.
Last we checked, there are still plenty of travel-friendly goods available, like durable tote bags, sculpting leggings, light layering tops, and versatile outerwear that will serve you well in a range of climates. If you don't know where to start, try the foundation pieces — because you can never have enough stretchy camisoles, wireless bralettes, or cotton undies, the latter of which are just $6 a pair. From there, peruse the selection of lightweight sweaters, fleece jackets, and warm slippers and consider experimenting with unexpected colors.
Shop the best deals on Everlane essentials before the sale ends.
Best Under-$25 Deals
- Pima Micro Rib Top, $16 (originally $40)
- The Cotton Hipster, $6 (originally $15)
- The Reconstructed Denim Skirt, $14 (originally $58)
- The Weekend Swing Dress, $18 (originally $40)
- The Performance Cami, $18 (originally $40)
- The Do-It-All Tote, $24 (originally $60)
- The Performance Rec Short, $12 (originally $50)
Best Under-$50 Deals
- Curvy Authentic High-Rise Skinny Jean, $42 (originally $78)
- Men's ReNew Puffer Vest, $43 (originally $108)
- Oversized Shirt Jacket, $49 (originally $98)
- The Track Half-Zip, $30 (originally $68)
- The ReNew Fleece Hoodie, $44 (originally $88)
- The Performance Sculpt Legging, $46 (originally $78)
Best Under-$75 Deals
- ReNew Fleece Slipper, $60 (originally $80)
- The Lofty-Knit Cardigan, $60 (originally $150)
- The Canvas Utility Boot, $69 (originally $115)
- The Tiered Mockneck Dress, $55 (originally $110)
- The Cloud Checkered Turtleneck, $67 (originally $150)
Best Under-$100 Deals
- The Cashmere Crew, $84 (originally $120)
- The Lofty-Knit Henley, $75 (originally $150)
- The Cozy-Stretch Duster, $96 (originally $175)
- The ReLeather Court Sneaker, $77 (originally $110)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.