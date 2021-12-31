Everlane Is Closing Out the Year With a Major Sale  — Here's What to Buy

By Jennifer Chan December 31, 2021
If you've ever been tempted by something, literally anything, at Everlane, consider this your sign to buy it now. The direct-to-consumer brand is closing out 2021 with a massive blowout sale, and these deeply discounted prices go up to 60 percent off. 

Everlane is known for its high-quality, understated essentials, like cozy cardigan sweaters, well-fitting denim, and comfy footwear for men and women, and this post-holiday sale is an opportunity to stock up without an ounce of buyer's remorse. While the brand's original prices are fairly accessible, an end-of-the-year sale makes them much sweeter — and a quick glance at the site makes clear that Everlane was feeling more than generous this time around.

Last we checked, there are still plenty of travel-friendly goods available, like durable tote bags, sculpting leggings, light layering tops, and versatile outerwear that will serve you well in a range of climates. If you don't know where to start, try the foundation pieces — because you can never have enough stretchy camisoles, wireless bralettes, or cotton undies, the latter of which are just $6 a pair. From there, peruse the selection of lightweight sweaters, fleece jackets, and warm slippers and consider experimenting with unexpected colors. 

Shop the best deals on Everlane essentials before the sale ends. 

Best Under-$25 Deals 

Best Under-$50 Deals 

Best Under-$75 Deals 

Best Under-$100 Deals 

